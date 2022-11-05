Welcome to Life of Riley! We are located at Highway 9 and 108th. We are across the street from Valero. We run daily deals and specials. We offer a free preroll with purchase of $20 or more during the construction on Highway 9. We also offer a free preroll for first time customers! We have a wide selection of edibles, flower, concentrates, cartridges, prerolls, CBD products, accessories, and MORE!