Mere minutes away from Denver’s gorgeous Washington Park, Lightshade’s Mississippi Avenue Dispensary is here to serve the recreational marijuana needs of residents of the East Denver area, including the University of Denver and surrounding neighborhoods. Located conveniently for locals making a dispensary stop before strolling through the park’s water features and gardens or tourists heading out for a walking tour through the 19th-century brick houses of West Washington Park, Lightshade’s Mississippi Avenue Denver Dispensary is stocked up with the perfect cannabis products to pair with your relaxing afternoon in this historic and scenic neighborhood.