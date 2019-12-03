Follow
Local Leaf Rx
405-287-3053
120 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$325
Deals
Saturday Specials
10% off all paraphenalia and vape mods. 10% off for Senior Citizens (55+ with Valid ID). Happy Hour 4 to 8 pm: RED LEVEL FLOWER $35/Eighth
Offer only good on Saturday. Offers cannot be combined.
Saturday Specials
10% off all paraphenalia and vape mods. 10% off for Senior Citizens (55+ with Valid ID). Happy Hour 4 to 8 pm: RED LEVEL FLOWER $35/Eighth
Offer only good on Saturday. Offers cannot be combined.
All Products
Cobra Commander
from Unknown Brand
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Boss Hogg
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Boss Hogg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
San Fernando Valley OG Kush
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake #1
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Tangie
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goldenberry (Gold)
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Temple Kush
from Unknown Brand
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
27.84%
THC
1.62%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Marmalade
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Louis XIII
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (house)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (Green Level)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies & Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1g Live Resin Sugar Wax - Golden Berry
from Purple Tangie
85.7%
THC
1.2%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
1g Live Resin Gelato Cake
from Purple Tangie
59%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
1g RSO Syringe by CannaFusion
from Unknown Brand
54.93%
THC
3.64%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
ABP Farms 1 g RSO Syringe
from Unknown Brand
59%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Peace Out 1 Gram Vape Cartridges
from Peace Out Processing
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
1g Sugar Wax by BCC
from Blue Collar Criminals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
0.5 g Kush Pod
from Terpenetics
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
0.5 g Live Resin Crumble
from Terpenetics
65.59%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
1 g Live Resin Sugar
from Terpenetics
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
0.5 g Live Resin Sugar
from Terpenetics
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Moon Mix 1 g 1:1 Vape Cartridge
from Moon Mix
30.7%
THC
29.4%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Mary Mechanix 1 Gram Dab Syringe
from Mary Mechanix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
1 Gram Vape Cart Spiced Apple Cider or XJ-13
from Mary Mechanix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Cannabis Direct 1 g Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Cannabis Connect 1 g Honeycomb Crumble
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Happy Stix 1 g Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
123