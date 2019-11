Vee.13 on October 8, 2019

I have been a long time customer with this company. It has been years that I have been ordering with them. Recently, their deliveries in the High Desert are taking longer and longer. They really need to figure out a better system for managing time and distribution. I make it a habit to place my order during off hours to ensure an early delivery the following day or first thing in the morning, whichever way you want to see it. I understand the company has expanded throughout Southern California. Although, I don’t believe it should take 2+ hours to receive a delivery for local customers. I believe if they want to expand, they should also provide the man power and locations to do so. With the frequent hour changes, it is only making matters worse. While I recommend the company based on their product, be prepared to order well in advance and wait a very long time before receiving anything.