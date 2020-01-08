154 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 58
Show All 40
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
$70 OUNCES (After Tax) ARE HERE!!! While Supplies Last
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/16/2020
Indoor Budget Buds are in stock!!!! ONLY while supplies last, currently there are several strains to choose from so come on in and check them out.
While Supplies Last
$70 OUNCES (After Tax) ARE HERE!!! While Supplies Last
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/16/2020
Indoor Budget Buds are in stock!!!! ONLY while supplies last, currently there are several strains to choose from so come on in and check them out.
While Supplies Last
Staff picks
Grape Cola ($8 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
23.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Cola
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Funk Extracts Wedding Cake 1g Live Resin Terp Shuggah
from Funky Extracts
58.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
All Products
Tangerine ($7 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
24.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Queen ($7 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Queen
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG ($7 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
29.77%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) ($7 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
23.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Old Bastard ($7 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
22.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dirty Old Bastard
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato ($8 gram)
from Lake Creek Cannabis
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise CBD ($8 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
4.82%
THC
5.98%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer ($8 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
24.46%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Kush ($8 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
25.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
King Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies ($8 gram)
from Greenphoria Farms
24.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda ($10 gram)
from Gud Gardens
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Carpet Adhesive ($10 gram)
from Old School Organic Gardens
21.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato ($12 gram)
from Zion Roots
21.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel ($12 Gram)
from Gud Gardens
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts Charlottes Web (CBD) (1g) Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
8.75%
THC
47.32%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts Mob Boss (1g) Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
64.56%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts OGKB (1g) Nug Run Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
63.28%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Buddies Brand AK Hash (1g) Fresh Frozen Live Resin/Hybrid
from Buddies Brand
64.1%
THC
1.19%
CBD
AK Hash
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Buddies Brand Blueberry Muffin (1g) Fresh Frozen Live Resin/Indica
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Funk Extracts Banana Cream 1g Live Resin Terp Shuggah
from Unknown Brand
54.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Funk Extracts Candy Apple Kush 1g Live Resin Gems-N-Juice
from Unknown Brand
59.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple Kush
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Hapy Kitchen Relax Chai THC Tincture/Indica
from Hapy Kitchen
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 oz
In-store only
Hapy Kitchen Uplift Citrus THC Tincture/Sativa
from Hapy Kitchen
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 oz
In-store only
Mama Lou's CBD Sleep Tincture
from MamaLou's
0%
THC
960%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mama Lou's THC Energy Tincture
from MamaLou's
780mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Rebel Roots CBD Elektra RSO Syringe
from Rebel Roots Farms
27mg
THC
644mg
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Rebel Roots THC Multi-Strain RSO Syringe
from Rebel Roots Farms
697mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Rebel Roots THC Purple Punch RSO Syringe
from Rebel Roots Farms
672mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Chem 91 x Pine Tar Kush (1g) Live Resin/Hybrid
from Sterling Gold Extracts
69.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold Long Valley Royal Kush (1g) Live Resin/Hybrid
from Sterling Gold Extracts
62.52%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sterling Gold OI Betsy(1g) Live Resin/Sativa
from Sterling Gold Extracts
68.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Urban Pharms Blueberry Cookies (1g) Pull-N-Snap
from Urban Pharms
61.66%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Urban Pharms Grapefruit Juice (1g) Pull-N-Snap
from Urban Pharms
63.88%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grapefruit Juice
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Urban Pharms Snowland (1g) Pull-N-Snap
from Urban Farms
67.37%
THC
0.2%
CBD
SnowLAnd
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
White Label Clementine (1g) Shatter/Sativa
from White Label Extracts
75.84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
White Label Jack Herer x Bubbabomb x 904 (1g) Shatter/Hybrid
from White Label Extracts
71.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
White Label Life Coach (1g) Shatter/Hybrid
from White Label Extracts
73.09%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
White Label OG Cheesecake x Cheesy Headband (1g) Shatter/Hybrid
from White Label Extracts
72.28%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
1234