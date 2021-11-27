Our Dunlop Outpost is located at 300 lakeshore Dr Unit 727 in North Bay Ontario. Right in the heart of downtown Barrie, right by the water. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.