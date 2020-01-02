344 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 144
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
Berry white by Back 40
from Back 40
11.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Blur
from Blur
32.88%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
sour tangie by cloud cover cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.14%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato 41 by Grizzly Farm
from Grizzly Farm
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ultra violence by Blur
from Blur
19.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
ultra violence
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cookie Dawg by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
20.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
21.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
kosher kush by Blur
from Blur
25.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
23.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava by Blur
from Blur
23.99%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Collie Man Kush by Selma
from Selma
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Collie Man Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Abominable Titan by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
18.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Abominable Titan
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by cloud cover cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
21.35%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi by Native Garden
from Native Garden
20.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
21.11%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
13.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shark Wreck
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
kosher kush by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Juice by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Mac
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
sunset sherbert by Blur
from Blur
19.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
super lemon haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
19.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In the Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
14.59%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
bruce banner by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
22.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
21.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
chiesel by garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
26.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
xj 13 by Back 40
from Back 40
9.54%
THC
0.03%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purps by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt.Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 9