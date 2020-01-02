381 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 120
Show All 67
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
Wedding Cake (Fox Hollow Flora)
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin (Selma)
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Collie Man Kush (Selma)
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner (Blur )
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purps (Selma)
from Selma
18.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purps
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WTC (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg 4 (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem (Garden First)
from Garden First
24.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemongrass Flower (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Tree x Jet Fuel (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (Sasquatch)
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Nine Pound Hammer (Koru)
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark (Koru)
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush (Koru)
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Juice (Koru)
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
JGR (Back 40)
from Back 40
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Shake Deals
from Mr Nice Guy Market
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shake Deals
Strain
$3each
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Blur)
from Blur
30.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Chiesel (Garden First)
from Garden First Cannabis
27.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Cookie Glue (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
GMO Cookies (Blur)
from Blur
32.88%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Blur
24.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$10each
In-store only
AK47 (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
20.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$8each
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies(Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Epoch)1
from Epoch Farms
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Shark Wreck (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting (Selma)
from Selma
15.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$15each
In-store only
In The Pines (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Blur
19.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Gelato (Selma)
from Selma
15.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Punch Berry (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
19.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Punch Berry
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
15.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Sour Sage 11 (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown Organics
24.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Sage 11 (Gnome Grown)
Strain
$10each
In-store only
99 Problems (Cloud Cover Cannabis)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
30.19%
THC
0.11%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$12each
In-store only
12345 ... 10