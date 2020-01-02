378 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 164
Show All 80
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
In The Pines
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Storm Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Chem
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Garden First
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Paris OG
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Tree x Jet Fuel
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nine Pound Hammer
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Juice
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark
from Koru
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WTC
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Harley Tonic (Native Garden){CBD}
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Durban
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake Deals - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies (Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Blue Dream (Back 40) (TYS)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
GMO Cookies (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rudeboi OG (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Cookie Dawg (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Purple Punch(Alta Crest)
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cookie Glue (Karma Originals)
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Strawberry Guava Flower (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Golden Goat (Garden First)
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Native Garden)
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
AK47 (Back 40)
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
F#@king Incredible (Gold Duck)
from Gold Duck
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
12345 ... 10