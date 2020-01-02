356 products
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be combined.
All Products
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
21.4%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxley Hazel by Back 40
from Back 40
19.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Huxley Hazel
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Garlic by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
13.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Garlic
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
14.59%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abominable Titan by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
18.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Abominable Titan
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Glue by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
18.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Berry by Native garden
from Native garden
19.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Punch Berry
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Breakfast Margy by Back40
from Back40 Cannabis
19.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Breakfast Margy
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
18.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush by Selma
from Selma
14.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$30½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Collie Man Kush by Selma
from Selma
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Collie Man Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ultra Violence by Blur
from Blur
19.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ultra Violence
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
19.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Chem by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native garden
from Native garden
20.98%
THC
0.08%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
18.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.76%
THC
0.08%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
18.59%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
22.36%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
23.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
21.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
XJ13 by Back 40
from Back 40
14.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ13
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Shake Deals - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Cookie Dawg by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
20.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
26.53%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Chem Flower by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$244.6 g
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Kush by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Dark Trooper by Back 40 Farms
from Back 40 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$155 g
In-store only
Platinum Purple by Truehitt Farms
from Truehitt Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$326 g
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hallow Flora
from Fox Hallow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$244.3 g
In-store only
AK47 by Back 40 Farms
from Back 40 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$3510 g
In-store only
Purple Skellington by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$3510.5 g
In-store only
FLO by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$325.2 g
In-store only
Purple Loco by Back 40 Farms
from Back 40 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$2010.4 g
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
13.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shark Wreck
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
