301 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 103
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Cookies 'N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
34.5%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Cookies 'N Chem
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Blur
from Blur
32.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
JGR by Back 40
from Back 40
19.88%
THC
0.05%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Chem by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemons by Blur
from Blur
23.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.92%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Collie Man Kush by Selma
from Selma
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Collie Man Kush
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.04%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Garlic by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
22.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Blur
from Blur
26.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Grape Diesel by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
18.59%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg 4 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat by Golden Goat (Garden First)
from Golden Goat (Garden First)
25.75%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
23.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
26.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Blur
from Blur
26.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frosted Cherries
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
24.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$31.3 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Blur
from Blur
19.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purps by Selma
from Selma
17.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
5.26%
THC
10.88%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$5⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Mac
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
23.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 8