Welcome to Northwest Arkansas’ newest Medical Cannabis Dispensary! We strive to be the area’s premier dispensary offering the highest quality medical products for discerning patients seeking to optimize their health and improve their quality of life. Natural Root Wellness is conveniently located just 1.3 miles west of Highway 49 at Exit 62. Our welcoming retail area offers a wide selection of medical cannabis products that include flower, tinctures, topicals, edibles and much more. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff engage with and educate each patient in guiding them in the selection of the product best suited for their individual needs. We stock the highest quality products that are vetted by our experienced dispensary technicians so you may have confidence and peace of mind with every purchase. In addition, we provide the convenience of online ordering and coming soon home delivery. Don't forget to check out our webpage at thenaturalrootwellness with a dot com on the end!