new_england_patriot
Staff and dispensary were fantastic. Most strain variety in MA. The store is beautiful and you can see what yo are buying. Awesome, knowledgeable staff.
4.8
10 reviews
Please tell whoever is in charge of buying product. that you need indicas and not a hole menu sativas. that you had on the menu for months step it up please i like you guys.
phenomenal as always!
Very unsanitary, go see for yourself
Thank you for your feedback @LilSwerveyy, please reach out to the manager Brandy at (508) 469-8571 to further discuss your concerns.
Again cant say enough great things ..Im a veteran to this shit and this place keeps it real 10.00 a gram is a bar that all should followed .. but somehow when this most realistic dispensary exsists the state says ..lets get our money from big dollar sales. and sales tax..hence northeast alternatives.. whoa just said that outloud ..fuck that place....unknowledgable staff and crap product. people who smoke pot are lazy patients who need cannabis are different like the differerence between patients and adult care its 50 bucks in the states eyes.....not that they dont get money from the 150.00 you dish out to be seen at a facility by a doctor ....long story short this great place in its best form wont last in a pot smoking Fall River.....but is by far the best at alerting it patients to an affordable cure.
These people are great even help with not only bud but help me get to my page for a review teddy Guido
All The budtenders arent aware of all. Of the despensiray s options. However mngmt did fix issue..
Great place to go if you like specific strains. Natures keeps a steady stock of my favorites and mix in new strains often. Great deals every week.
small place cash only despite no signs. none of the staff was particularly friendly or helpful. never offered to look or smell the flower. flower was not trimmed at all. DA was literally trimming while dispensing to me. takes forever. flower is meh. it's a long awkward process the entire time. I also got "wax" which is basically sauce. not solid whatsoever. the seal was also broken on the concentrate box but didn't notice until I left. you also can't stack their daily deals with FTP which is super bunk. overpriced, uncomfortable, and absolutely not worth the trip. i shouldn't have wasted money and should have returned the "wax" the moment I saw it but I literally never want to set foot in there again.
We regret you have had an uncommon unpleasant experience at our dispensary and that you did not prefer our unique deli-style service. We do offer preorder for any patient who wants to skip the line and save time. We do want your medication to be safely dispensed to you; so please feel free to reach out to our manager Brandy at 508-469-8571 for direct assistance with your discrepancy concerning the seal.
Not prepackaged over 20 strains the place to go for medical give it a try you won't be disappointed
Thanks so much for the 5-star feedback! See you again soon!