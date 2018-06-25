quesodepapa on November 18, 2019

small place cash only despite no signs. none of the staff was particularly friendly or helpful. never offered to look or smell the flower. flower was not trimmed at all. DA was literally trimming while dispensing to me. takes forever. flower is meh. it's a long awkward process the entire time. I also got "wax" which is basically sauce. not solid whatsoever. the seal was also broken on the concentrate box but didn't notice until I left. you also can't stack their daily deals with FTP which is super bunk. overpriced, uncomfortable, and absolutely not worth the trip. i shouldn't have wasted money and should have returned the "wax" the moment I saw it but I literally never want to set foot in there again.