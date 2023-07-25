Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
344 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nectar Medical Dispensary - Bowling Green
Nectar offers an array of medical cannabis products that are carefully selected to best serve Ohio’s patients. Our menus are curated to support the existing Ohio medical cannabis cultivators and processors that have been crafting quality medical cannabis products for Ohioans. Our Bowling Green location was the first Nectar to open in Ohio in early 2023. It will be the first of three Nectar Medical Marijuana Dispensaries. We're excited to serve the community of Ohio!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
1011 S. Main Street, Suite A, Bowling Green, OH
License MMD.0700132
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
Photos of Nectar Medical Dispensary - Bowling Green
Show all photos
1 Review of Nectar Medical Dispensary - Bowling Green
see all reviews
k........1
April 1, 2023
Been to Nextor Bowling Green Ohio twice now I live right behind it so will be visiting there every month thanks for coming to Bowling Green Ohio