Roxydog226
Great product and customer service
We are New Standard. Cannabis-obsessed connoisseurs, curators, and champions. We are on a mission to open minds, spread love, and help people enjoy this dynamic plant. We have put everything we have got into our collection, store experience, and service to make sure that your time with us is effortless, personal and memorable in all the right ways.
I've visited New Standard twice now. Unfortunately it's been during the Corona lock down times, so I haven't been able to peep their interior. However, curbside pickup has been a joy. Ultra-frriendly service brings you some excellent nuggets. Quality product at fair prices. Check them out!
Excellent pickup service!! Will definitely be returning and trying delivery. I purchased edibles because they seemed to be the most reasonable price as a first time experience and they did not disappoint!
I was having a hard time placing my pick up order, the provider that waited on me notice I was having a difficult time and placed my order for me. Didn't catch his name. 2nd visit Cort was my provider top notch guy. NS will be my new place to get my meds. Passing many to get there, but worth the trip.