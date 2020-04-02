242 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 124
Show All 89
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
NIRVANA'S WAX WEDNESDAY !
Valid 4/1/2020 – 4/3/2020
WHITE MOUSSE 1G (LIVE AND NON LIVE) CONCENTRATES : 3 grams FOR ONLY $99.99!!!
TODAY ONLY, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, RESTRICTIONS APPLY!
NIRVANA'S WAX WEDNESDAY !
Valid 4/1/2020 – 4/3/2020
WHITE MOUSSE 1G (LIVE AND NON LIVE) CONCENTRATES : 3 grams FOR ONLY $99.99!!!
TODAY ONLY, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, RESTRICTIONS APPLY!
All Products
Lemon Jedi
from RPV
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$269.991 ounce
Purple Sherbert
from RPV
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$269.991 ounce
California Snow
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$139.99½ ounce
$219.991 ounce
Candyland
from M and P Industries
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
Grease Monkey
from Red River phams
21.22%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
$99.99¼ ounce
Chemdog
from GROKC TULSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$269.991 ounce
Aurora
from RPV
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$6.991 gram
$6.991 gram
$8.491.75 gram
$16.99⅛ ounce
$33.99¼ ounce
$67.96½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
WHITE WALKER KUSH
from GROKC TULSA
11.49%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$269.991 ounce
Cream Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
Grape Octane
from 60M VENTURES
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Cinderella 99
from 60M VENTURES
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Purple Punch
from Danky McNuggy
17.66%
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
Gelato 45
from RedRiver Pharms
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Sweet Purple
from RPV
12.7%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
OG Haze
from DALTONS CHURCH
19.45%
THC
___
CBD
$6.991 gram
$6.991 gram
$8.491.75 gram
$16.99⅛ ounce
$33.99¼ ounce
$67.96½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
MAC D
from GROKC TULSA
26.97%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
PEANUT BUTTER BREATH
from GROKC TULSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
Kosher Kush
from Custom Cannabis
14.1%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
Lemon Skunk
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Sour Kush
from FOUR CEE
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$139.99½ ounce
$219.991 ounce
Big Widow
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from 60M VENTURES
25%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
BIG BUBBA DIESEL
from EMERALD
8.11%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
92 CAKE FLOWER
from EMERALD
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
Berry OG
from Xohnhia Moua Farms
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
FAT BANANA
from DALTONS CHURCH
27.7%
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
Jungle Cake
from new wolf ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.991 gram
$6.991 gram
$8.491.75 gram
$16.99⅛ ounce
ZOOKIES
from 918 CULTIVATE
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$22.491.75 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
Hell Dawg
from Custom Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
Northern Lights
from GREEN OKIES PHARM
19.07%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$17.491.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
WIFI
from Danky McNuggy
21.43%
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
GREEN RIBBON
from new wolf ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
CHERRY BOMB
from Bob's Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
West Coast OG
from Green Goddess
10.9%
THC
___
CBD
$15.991 gram
$15.991 gram
$27.981.75 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
$99.99¼ ounce
$179.99½ ounce
$349.991 ounce
FRUITY PEBBLES
from CHOATE PRAIRI
15.1%
THC
___
CBD
$6.991 gram
$6.991 gram
$8.491.75 gram
$16.99⅛ ounce
$33.99¼ ounce
$67.96½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
Donkey Butter
from Danky McNuggy
21.78%
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$12.491.75 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.98¼ ounce
$99.96½ ounce
SUCKLES
from new wolf ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$20.981.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
Vanilla Gorilla
from new wolf ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$20.981.75 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$89.991 ounce
$139.99½ ounce
Big Block
from Red River phams
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
$99.99¼ ounce
1234567