204 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 151
Show All 68
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$439
Deals
Curbside Pickup now available!
Valid 3/23/2020 – 5/1/2020
Curbside pickup now available! Just specify on your leafly pick up order that you would like curbside pickup and call us when you arrive. You may also call in your order.
Curbside Pickup now available!
Valid 3/23/2020 – 5/1/2020
Curbside pickup now available! Just specify on your leafly pick up order that you would like curbside pickup and call us when you arrive. You may also call in your order.
Staff picks
Be Relieved Infused Gel 50mL | Wright & Well
from Wright + Well
1.4mg
THC
1.8mg
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$60each
$60each
Peach Rings | Flav
from Flav
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cannabis extract
Strain
$10each
$10each
GMO 12 pk Prerolls | Rose Prerolls
from Rose Prerolls
13.05%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$15each
$15each
Elephant Stomper | Moon Dust | Karma
from Karma Originals
28.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Elephant Stomper
Strain
$13.51 gram
$13.51 gram
All Products
Bowie Kush | $75 oz
from Best Budz
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Bowie Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Dark Purple Hindu | $90 oz.
from Vertical extent
18.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dark Purple Hindu
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Zkittles | $90 oz.
from Vertical Extent
17.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Cherry Chem | $90 oz
from BestBudz
20.59%
THC
0.81%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Chocolope | $60 oz
from ITEM 9
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Zgeist | $120 oz
from ITEM 9
17.72%
THC
0%
CBD
ZeitGeist
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Captain Crunchy | $120 oz
from ITEM 9
22.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Captain Crunchy
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Platinum Yeti | $90 oz
from ITEM 9
23.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Yeti
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Lemon Kush | $120 oz
from ITEM 9
20.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Deadhead OG | $75 oz
from Alta Crest
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 91 x SFV OG Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Rose City Diesel | $60 oz
from ITEM 9
14.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose City Diesel
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Orange C**kies MAC | $280 oz
from Oregonic Farm
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange C**kies MAC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Golden Goat | $280 oz
from Garden First Cannabis
27.2%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue City Diesel | $280 oz
from Wykanush Cannabis
27.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blueberry x NYC Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
99 Problems | $180 oz
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.15%
THC
0.7%
CBD
99 Problem
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
White 99 | $180 oz
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
27.31%
THC
0.8%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Sunset Sherbet | $75 oz
from Alta Crest
20.9%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Cherry Chem | $75 oz
from Alta Crest
19.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
White Tahoe C**kies | $75 oz
from Alta Crest
20.4%
THC
1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Pure Essential | $220 oz
from Cold Frame Farms
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Kush x Legend Orange Apricot
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Samoa | $220 oz
from TJ's Gardens
23.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Forum GSC x Face off OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Wedding Crasher #9 | $220 oz
from Rolen Stone Farms
25.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake x Purple Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
MAC | $220 oz
from Gardeners
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien cookies x Columbian x Starfig
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Do-Si-Do | $150 oz
from Gardeners
21.13%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Face Off OG x OGKB
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Snowman | $150 oz
from Kana Farms
25.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC x ??
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
You Are Grape | $75 oz
from LEAP FARMS
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
You Are Grape
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Pie Hoe | $120 oz
from LEAP FARMS
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Purple Punch | $75 oz
from LEAP FARMS
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$901 ounce
Serious Huckleberry | $120 oz
from LEAP FARMS
18.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Serious Huckleberry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Berzerker | $120 oz
from Medicinal Roots
22.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Thors Hammer x Skywalker OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Pineapple Gelato | Diamonds
from Dab Society Extracts
63.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Gelato
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Purple Trainwreck | Diamonds
from Dab Society Extracts
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
BrandyWine LR | Viola
from Viola
63.2%
THC
0.86%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Forbidden Fruit | Shatter
from RXO
65.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Blue City Jack
from Pangaea
66.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Jack
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Blue Magoo | 1g Dripper | Rebel Roots Farms
from Rebel Roots Farms
73.2%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
123456