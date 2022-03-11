It was actually easier to vertically integrate our business, than to write an "About" page for the website without sounding awkward / generic / boring. Instead of explaining the origins of "La Poste" (french mail), we'll just let our internally grown and processed flower do the talk, directly from the site, here in California. We are probably supposed to write pages about how difficult it was to get from popping seeds to direct access to customers, and why it makes our business so special / different, etc... In reality, we like weed just like you do, and we were tired of waiting for hours, days, years to get it from other delivery services. The wait itself, we would manage. We are not spoiled. It is the unsolved mystery of: "How much taxes am I going to be hit with at the register for this overpriced mistake?" It got to the point that it is easier to predict Lebron's next outfit than the bottom line of your bill (I swear I never got charged the same % twice). So basically, it was worthless to grow/brand/invest if our best flower yet, which was just trimmed, is being mixed and matched with bad service, and some unsellable outdoors that were bad even when they were harvested last century. We don't offer much, but we offer good stuff, at an unseen price which we are more than happy with, so what you see is all you pay. We pay tax - just don't ask our customers for reimbursements. If I were you, I would give us a shot, maybe we open your eyes, or close them. Online orders/call/text/email/raven/whatever works.