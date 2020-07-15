Moonstone222
Phresh Start's Eugene location has quickly become one of my favorite dispensaries. The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly and really takes the time to help you find exactly what you're looking for. They always have a very good selection of flower and I have purchased some of the best I have ever had the pleasure to smoke from them. I love the open feeling of their beautifully designed store and they always make one feel very welcome!
Thank you so much for the EXTREMELY kind words!! We are thrilled that you had a good time when visiting us and hope to see you again! Please let us know that you left us this review on your next visit so we can give you an extra 5% off your order! Have an awesome day!