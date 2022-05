Went to pick up a online order after placing it on Leafly .Got there was told the price Leafly gave me was wrong and he had to text not call his manager to see if he can honor the price and I have people waiting in the car because it's right on Hollywood Blvd took 30 minutes for them to honor it and the guy behind the counter randy was a not cool for having me wait that long on my first time ever there will never go back!!!!!