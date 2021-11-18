Shop by category
About this dispensary
Pravda 420 Delivery
Pravda 420 is a Veteran owned delivery service operated by local licensed caregivers, dedicated to bringing high quality product to you. Our patients come first and we understand the need for quality, easy accessible medicine. All purchases above 50 dollars will be delivered on us, within the local area. All customers must have a medical card to purchase any product that contains THC. Keep a look out for weekly deals.
Purchase an Ounce or more of Flower and receive a gram of any wax.
Through November only.
Updates
Monday Madness! Shop with us today for 10% off. Free gift for the first 5 people that place an order! Today only. Call 207-430-9911 to find out if we can come to your area! Thank you all for your support!
We are currently servicing Madison, Anson, New Sharon, Fairfield and and parts of Farmington. Call 207-430-9911 if you have any questions, or are in a different location.
If delivery is showing unavailable in your area, please feel free to call us at 207-430-9911 and let us see if we can accommodate your needs! We are here for you!