172 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 70
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$499
Deals
$50 OFF ON US!
Valid 4/3/2020 – 8/1/2020
If you're a renewing medical patient, visit Rise Amherst for a punch card to receive a voucher for one $50 discount on a purchase of $100 or more.
For renewing patients only. Voucher must be presented to receive promotion. Patients must visit RISE - Amherst within 30 days of renewing their certification to redeem this promotion. Cannot be used in combination with any other discount or promotion.
$50 OFF ON US!
Valid 4/3/2020 – 8/1/2020
If you're a renewing medical patient, visit Rise Amherst for a punch card to receive a voucher for one $50 discount on a purchase of $100 or more.
For renewing patients only. Voucher must be presented to receive promotion. Patients must visit RISE - Amherst within 30 days of renewing their certification to redeem this promotion. Cannot be used in combination with any other discount or promotion.
All Products
Nuke 'Em
from Mayflower Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
Critical Jack
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Gorilla Chem Breaker
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Bootlegger
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Wappa
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
GSC
from Green Gold Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Killer Queen
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Jilly Bean
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Purple Urkle
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Salmon River OG
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
L.A. Confidential
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Gelato
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
GG#4
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
French King
from Rythm Remix
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Wonder Skunk
from RYTHM
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grandpa's Breath
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pennywise
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Chem Dog D
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Jack Herer
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Concentrate CORE Wax Jelly Sherbet 0.5g
from Core Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
CORE Shatter Vienna Skunk 0.5g
from Core Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Balance French King Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Heal Otto 1:1 Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar Wonder Skunk
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
UKU Syringe Strawberry Cough 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Gelato 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Clarity 300mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$600.3 gram
$600.3 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Tranquility 93mg 20pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.0932 gram
$300.0932 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Clarity 700mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$900.7069 gram
$900.7069 gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar French King
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Tranquility 700mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$900.6864 gram
$900.6864 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Tranquility 300mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$600.3 gram
$600.3 gram
UKU Syringe Sunset Sherbert 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
CULT Wax Sugar Biscuits 1G
from Cultivate
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Vitality 700mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$900.6946 gram
$900.6946 gram
Concentrate Rythm Relax Live Sugar Brownie Scout
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
INSA Wax Sour Tangie 1G
from INSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$591 gram
$591 gram
INSA Wax OGKB 2.0 1G
from INSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$591 gram
$591 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Harmony 700mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$900.7028 gram
$900.7028 gram
LIB Distillate Capsules Serenity 700mg 30pk
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$900.6946 gram
$900.6946 gram
12345