550 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 402
Show All 88
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
All Products
Sour Tsunami #3 by Budco
from Budco
1.9%
THC
13.7%
CBD
Sour Tsunami #3
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.55%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$302 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Og Skunk by Growing like a weed
from Growing like a weed
20.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
OG Skunk
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinx by Raven
from Raven
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
raven by Raven
from Raven
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
raven
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
black fire og by Eagle Tree
from Eagle Tree
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
black fire og
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal Kush 7 by Eagle Tree
from Eagle Tree
25.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Kush 7
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa by Subx
from Subx
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Acdc by Raven
from Raven
1.3%
THC
16.53%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
dutch haze by Raven
from Raven
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Tree Hugger by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Tree Hugger
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Miracle Whip by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Stargazer Myrtle by Raven
from Raven
13.92%
THC
9.74%
CBD
Stargazer Myrtle
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Ferrari Fume by Growing like a weed
from Growing like a weed
20.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ferrari Fume
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
The Whip by Subx
from Subx
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Whip
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
The Lite by Raven
from Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lime Breath OG by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Breath OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Fatso by Subx
from Subx
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Fatso
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
White Urkle by Subx
from Subx
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Sky High
from Sky High
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Grapefruit Romulan by Treedom
from Treedom
19.94%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Kush by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cosmic Kush
Strain
$302 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit by Treedom
from Treedom
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies by Subx
from Subx
21.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Og by Tilted
from Tilted
23.28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Subx
from Subx
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zookies by Tilted
from Tilted
21.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lavender Kush by Raven
from Raven
20.3%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lavender Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Gooey by Growing like a weed
from Growing like a weed
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gooey
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Evergreen OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.91%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Evergreen OG
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Frosted Apricot by Subx
from Subx
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Apricot
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jah Goo by Subx
from Subx
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jah Goo
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mother Tongue by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother Tongue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Godfather Kush by House Of Cutivar
from House Of Cutivar
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Godfather Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tilted by Tilted
from Tilted
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tilted
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal ACDC by Eagle Tree
from Eagle Tree
5.79%
THC
12.81%
CBD
Royal ACDC
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
cake eater by Subx
from Subx
24%
THC
0%
CBD
cake eater
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Pineapple Express #4 by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
19.52%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Purple Pineapple Express #4
Strain
$302 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 14