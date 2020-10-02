J........s
It was cool
At Seed, we pride ourselves in offering the highest quality medical products & the best customer experience. What starts with a single seed holds the potential to change your life. We believe this because we’ve seen it firsthand. We respect the fact that you’re coming to us for relief from stress, pain, anxiety, sleeplessness, or other ailments that traditional medication has failed to remedy. Medical marijuana has the potential to help. We honor your trust, and are committed to helping change your life for the better. Start your journey to a happier, healthier life. We’re here to help. Contact us to see what makes Seed unique. Our commitment to quality is proven in every product. Or discover our difference for yourself and visit one of our stores during our working hours. You’re always welcome.
Come visit our brand new Tulsa location! 1430 E. 71st St. 🔸9/28: Featured $10/Gram Strains: Agent Orange (S) & Kashmir Pupil (IH) 🔸9/29: Tasty Tuesday! 15% Off All Edibles 🔸9/30: New Bundles* 🔸10/1: New Bundles* 🔸10/2: 20% Off All Gold & Silver Shelf Flower (Excludes Featured Shelf & Smalls) 🔸10/3: New Seed Merch 🔸10/4: 15% Off All CBD-Only Products *3 for $60: All 1906 Drops *3 for $100: All 1g Boomer Kush Carts *3 for $100: All 1g $40 White Mousse Dabbable Concentrates *3 for $115: All 1g Sunday Extracts Distillate Carts *3 for $115: All 1g Sunday Extracts Dabbable Concentrates *Buy Any (6) Calyx Pre-Rolls, Get (1) for $0.01