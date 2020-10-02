At Seed, we pride ourselves in offering the highest quality medical products & the best customer experience. What starts with a single seed holds the potential to change your life. We believe this because we’ve seen it firsthand. We respect the fact that you’re coming to us for relief from stress, pain, anxiety, sleeplessness, or other ailments that traditional medication has failed to remedy. Medical marijuana has the potential to help. We honor your trust, and are committed to helping change your life for the better. Start your journey to a happier, healthier life. We’re here to help. Contact us to see what makes Seed unique. Our commitment to quality is proven in every product. Or discover our difference for yourself and visit one of our stores during our working hours. You’re always welcome.