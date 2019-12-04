146 products
$55 Ounce of Purple Punch, Oregon Diesel, and U Dubba!
Valid 11/10/2019 – 12/10/2019
That's pure flower, no shake, no trim. All Flower. 17% THC and up! Come get it!
Price does not include tax
Staff picks
Silver Hawk
from Yerba Buena
25.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Silver Hawk
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Mayhem
from High Productions
25.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Schrom x Memory Loss
from Portland Extracts
67.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Shrom x Memory Loss
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt 1:1 Bar
from Gron
46.3mg
THC
46.4mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate
Strain
$24each
In-store only
All Products
Grape Pupil
from Yerba Buena
14.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Pupil
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Yerba Buena
16.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grapes
from Bull Moon Inc.
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Grapes
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pie Hoe
from Bull Moon Inc.
16.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Bull Moon Inc.
14.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Bull Moon Inc.
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Bull Moon Inc.
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Bull Moon Inc.
19.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Rude Boi OG
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Bull Moon Inc.
19.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Gelato
from Bull Moon Inc.
22.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Gelato
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crushed Ice
from Yerba Buena
15.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Crushed Ice
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lamb's Breath
from Bull Moon Inc.
16.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Breath
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kumquat
from Bull Moon Inc.
18.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Kumquat
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zweet Insanity
from Yerba Buena
15.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Zweet Insanity
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Durban
from Yerba Buena
15.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grand Daddy Durban
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from LTVR
16.76%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$551 oz
In-store only
Oregon Diesel
from LTVR
16.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$551 oz
In-store only
UW
from LTVR
22.22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
UW
Strain
$551 oz
In-store only
Oregon Diesel
from Yerba Buena
17.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AC/Dosi (CBD 2:1)
from Yerba Buena
5.98%
THC
12.83%
CBD
AC/Dosi
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Snacks (CBD 2:1)
from Yerba Buena
6.56%
THC
12.06%
CBD
Dragon Snacks
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jamaican Sunrise
from Yerba Buena
18.96%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jamaican Sunrise
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Neon Lights
from Yerba Buena
22.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Neon Lights
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pucker Punch
from Yerba Buena
20.73%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pucker Punch
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies
from Elevated Agriculture
30.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Panda Farms
30.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
The Bizz
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropical Sherbet #12
from White Label Farms
22.11%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tropical Sherbet #12
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Code Blue
from High Productions
27.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Code Blue
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath #5
from Wee Farms
25.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Patch Kids Live Budder
from Portland Extracts
62.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kids
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punchsicle
from Portland Extracts
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jaeger (JGR)
from Portland Extracts
69.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Jaeger
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch Live Resin
from Portland Extracts
71.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue City Deisel
from Portland Extracts
64.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Crooked River Blues Shatter
from White Label Extracts
76.38%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Crooked River Blues
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Devine Frost x Triangle SFV Shatter
from White Label Extracts
73.58%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Devine Frost x Triangle SFV
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
