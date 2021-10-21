Skymint was founded on the belief that every person deserves to have their best inner self revealed. Our commitment to safe, sustainable, premium grade cannabis is a part of everything we do. Grown in the most advanced facility, with a perfectly controlled environment, it’s our mission to elevate health and happiness across every individual’s personal journey. At Skymint, we believe access to the best cannabis plants can help you live your best life. So, we grow them right here in Michigan, giving you farm-to-stash freshness at the best value around. We treat our plants like people – tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them our favorite music. We treat our people like the artists they are, giving them the resources they need to create life changing experiences for all. Why? Because we’ve seen what happens when happy people make happy plants: they make more happy people. We hope you’re one of them. Order ahead/curbside online @ skymint. com Earning points is simple – for every dollar spent, you’ll earn one point for your Skymint rewards wallet! 15% Off Recreational Products (Adult Use) for Medical Guests! Veterans Discount - 15% Off Total Purchase Student Discount - Free pre-roll w/ $20 minimum purchase*