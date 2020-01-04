164 products
Rozay #3
Skymint
12.45%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa #1
Skymint
13.69%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Sherbnado
Skymint
15.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
Skymint
15.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
9lb Hammer
Skymint
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer Strain
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-si-Dos
Skymint
12.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert
Skymint
12.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Label CBD Flower - Cherry Cough #3 3.5g
Secret Nature
0%
THC
100%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Label CBD Flower - Cobbler #5 3.5g
Secret Nature
0%
THC
100%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrix
Skymint
14.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrix
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Ghost OG
Skymint
16.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Label CBD Flower - Fuji 3.5g
Secret Nature
0%
THC
100%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Gold Label CBD Flower - Sour Gummi 3.5g
Secret Nature
0%
THC
100%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
Skymint
16.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
Skymint
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel Strain
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Mimosa #3
Skymint
15.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
Skymint
17.51%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum OG Kush
Skymint
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Jones
Skymint
15.65%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rainbow Jones
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Rozay #1
Skymint
15.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Rozay #1
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundae Driver
Skymint
16.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Pie
Skymint
15.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel Shatter
Skymint
61.42%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel Strain
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
RSO Dart
Cannalicious
65.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
OG Kush Shatter
Skymint
65.09%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Yem OG Budder
Skymint
56.57%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Mimosa #1
Skymint
73.6%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Sugar
Skymint
69.27%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
MAC #69 - Sugar
Skymint
56.15%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Rainbow Jones Shatter
Skymint
54.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Jones
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Bobble Head Sugar
Skymint
61.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Bobble Head
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Shatter
Skymint
60.99%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Budder
Skymint
56.36%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Budder
Skymint
67.19%
THC
___
CBD
Fire Moon Live Resin
Cannalicious
67.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Nightmare OG Live Resin
Cannalicious
71.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Nightmare OG
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies Trial Size
DabTabs
67.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies Strain
Strain
$16½ g
In-store only
White Walker Trial Size
DabTabs
70.3%
THC
0%
CBD
white walker
Strain
$16½ g
In-store only
Chem Cookies Live Resin
Cannalicious
71.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Blueberry Sauce Live Resin
Cannalicious
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
