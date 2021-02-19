Southwest Organic Producers - Central
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Southwest Organic Producers - Central
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
219 Central Ave Suite 201, Albuquerque, NM
License 0056
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-6pm
11am-6pm
11am-6pm
11am-6pm
11am-6pm
11am-6pm
Closed