Excellent location, very knowledgeable staff and the best selection anywhere. I think I found my new place.
4.7
10 reviews
I love how knowledgeable ALL of the bystanders are. Everytime Hailey is working, she always gives me the best recommendations on flower and she hasn't steered me wrong yet! The whole staff is always upbeat and they remember who you are! I just cannot say enough good and positive things about Straiin. It's my everyday dispensary, you can't beat the $8/grams, that rotate everyday....most places it's the same strain everyday that is on special.
Great service! Everyone was super friendly and knowledgeable!
Great staff great help
Great people, great bud. So much to pick from. Unbeatable deals
They have the most fresh in Oklahoma
I’ve had nothing but the best experiences at Straiin. Friendly people, friendly environment and they always have what I need in stock. Just today I stopped by there because my vape charger broke. They didn’t have any for sale but the lovely, young lady behind the counter gave me her charger right out of her purse. THAT is customer service! Highly recommend Straiin. Pun intended.
Loved the service I receive from the cute budtender hailey. She needs to get Christmas off paid for her birthday. Repeat customer just making a suggestion :)
Absolutely the best quality of products on their shelf. Always great service here. This team is always ready to help everyone that walks through the door. Great atmosphere. Everyone is always in a good mood. Not a bunch of employees that hate their job.
Everytime I go in, they are always no nice and helpful. Good quality flower too. One of my favorites for sure.