nglasco19 on November 15, 2019

I love how knowledgeable ALL of the bystanders are. Everytime Hailey is working, she always gives me the best recommendations on flower and she hasn't steered me wrong yet! The whole staff is always upbeat and they remember who you are! I just cannot say enough good and positive things about Straiin. It's my everyday dispensary, you can't beat the $8/grams, that rotate everyday....most places it's the same strain everyday that is on special.