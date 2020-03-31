Sunnyside Dispensary - Elmwood Park (medical)
OG 18 14g Popcorn
from High Supply
23.18%
THC
CBD
$195.6½ oz
Mandarin Cookies Flower 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.2%
THC
CBD
$48.9⅛ oz
Crazy Train Haze 3.5g
from Goldleaf
27.09%
THC
CBD
$63.57⅛ oz
G Purps GLine 3.5g
from Goldleaf
24.1%
THC
CBD
$68.46⅛ oz
Indica Bio Jesus 14g Popcorn Flower
from High Supply
26.92%
THC
CBD
$195.6½ oz
Harle-Tsu 3.5g
from Goldleaf
9.09%
THC
15.08%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$59.66⅛ oz
East Coast Sour Diesel 3.5g
from Goldleaf
25.3%
THC
CBD
$63.57⅛ oz
Best Friend OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
28.14%
THC
CBD
$48.9⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit Reserve 3.5g
from Goldleaf
18.23%
THC
CBD
$63.57⅛ oz
Green Crack 3.5g
from Goldleaf
22.97%
THC
CBD
$63.57⅛ oz
Purple Thai Crumble Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
76.48%
THC
CBD
$58.681 g
1:1 White Harmony RSO Syringe 1g
from Goldleaf
36.85%
THC
29.17%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$64.551 g
2:1 Harlequin RSO Syringe 1g (21
from Remedi
22.65%
THC
43.84%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$58.681 g
BHO G6 Live Sugar 1g
from Native Extracts
86.51%
THC
CBD
$73.351 g
THCa Solventless .5g
from Native Extracts
97.57%
THC
CBD
$58.68½ g
Champion City Chocolate Crumble Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
81.38%
THC
CBD
$58.681 g
1:1 Suppository 4pk
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$28.36each
THC Suppository 2pk
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$18.58each
Chocolate Chip Cookie 1:1 4pk
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$24.45each
Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 100mg 5pk
from Sweet ReLeaf
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Sunflower/Pumpkin Seed Mix 50mg
from Hale
THC
CBD
$13.69each
Chocolate Chip Cookie THC 2pk
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$24.45each
Dark Blackberry Bar 100mg
from Kiva Confections
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Peanut Budda Buddha Bar 100mg
from Incredibles
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Chocolate Penny 1:1 5pk
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$19.56each
Windy City Bar 100mg
from Incredibles
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Sweet Grape Gummy
from Encore Edibles
THC
CBD
$29.34each
Wildberry Mints 100mg 20pk
from Menta Mints
THC
CBD
$24.45each
2:1 CBD-THC Comfort 2.5mg Tablets 40pk
from Avexia™
THC
CBD
$28.36each
2:1 CBD Capsules 10pk
from Remedi
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Sour Blueberry Indica Gummies 100mg 10pk
from Wana Brands
THC
CBD
$34.23each
White Grapefruit 40mg 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
THC
CBD
$13.69each
CBD Heal Milk Chocolate 100mg
from RYTHM
THC
CBD
$18.58each
14:1 Relief Tablets 100mg 40pk
from Avexia™
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Mile High Mint 100mg
from Incredibles
THC
CBD
$24.45each
Ascend THC Tablets 2.5mg 40pk
from Avexia™
THC
CBD
$28.36each
1:1 Harmony 2.5mg Tablets 40pk
from Avexia™
THC
CBD
$28.36each
Freshly Picked Berries 40mg 20pk
from Mindy's Edibles
THC
CBD
$14.67each
Mandarin Orange 100mg
from TONIC
THC
CBD
$24.45each
Raspberry Lemonade 100mg
from TONIC
THC
CBD
$24.45each
