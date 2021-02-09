Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Cartridges
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Sweet Leaf Deliveries
We're a small Owner Operated business with ties to OC for over 20 years (UCI grads ZOT ZOT!!) Anything less than perfect we handle personally. Thank you in advance for your business! All tax is included and $0 Delivery fee! $30 Minimum We accept Cash - Venmo - Cash App - Credit/Debt Card - Zelle •All Prices Include Taxes •Competitive Pricing •Fast & Organized Deliveries •Exclusive Member Deals •Call/Text Orders Accepted