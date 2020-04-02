263 products
Mag Landrace 3.5g (Pre Packed)
from verano
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
AK-47
from HMS Health LLC
15.91%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Blueberry Headband
from HMS Health LLC
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Mimosa
from HMS Health LLC
18.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Grapefruit Kush
from HMS Health LLC
19.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Northern Lights
from HMS Health LLC
18.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies
from HMS Health LLC
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Eastern Shore OG
from Culta
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Eastern Shore OG
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Sugar Biscuits #9
from Culta
32.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits #9
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4501 ounce
92 Cookies & Dream Aqua Live Resin
from Culta
83.6%
THC
0%
CBD
92 Cookies & Dream
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Limonene Queen Diamonds & Sauce
from Culta
85.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Limonene Queen
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Citrus Dream Diamonds & Sauce 2g
from Culta
86.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Dream
Strain
$1602 grams
$1602 grams
Birthday Cake Live Budder 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
72.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
GSC 0.5g
from Grassroots Cannabis
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Jacked Up Terp Sap 1g
from RYTHM
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$901 gram
$901 gram
Sexy Time Personal Intimacy Oil 1oz
from Apothecanna
51mg
THC
51mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$60each
$60each
Betty's Eddies Medicated Chews EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg STRAWBERRY
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Berry
Strain
$50pack of 5
$50pack of 5
Bettys Eddies Medicated Chews EXTRA STRENGTH 50mg APPLE PIE
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Apple Pie
Strain
$50pack of 5
$50pack of 5
Golden Strawberry (Pre-Packed) 3.5g
from Curio Wellness
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Pelirroja Pre-Packaged 3.5G
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pelirroja
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grapefruit Sour Dream
from Culta
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Sour Dream
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Starduster
from HMS Health LLC
24.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Starduster
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Key Lime Cookies
from Evermore Cannabis Company
17.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Golden Strawberry
from Curio Wellness
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Royal Moby
from ForwardGro
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Moby
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
THC RSO 1g
from Natures Heritage Cannabis
76.6%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Super Glu Pre-Packaged 3.5g
from verano
22.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
OG Kush Breath 3.5g
from Curio Wellness
31%
THC
0%
CBD
OG KUSH BREATH
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
ONYCD Kief 1g
from Natures Heritage Cannabis
40.3%
THC
0%
CBD
onycd
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Mimosa
from ForwardGro
27.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Blue Coral
from ForwardGro
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Coral
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Lemon Grenades .3g Disposable
from Grassroots Cannabis
78.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Grenades
Strain
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
Alpha OG 3.5g (Pre packed)
from SunMed Growers
15.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Alpha OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cream D'Mint 3.5g (Pre Packed)
from SunMed Growers
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream D'Mint
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cannatonic CBD (Pre Packed)
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.6%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sticky Lemons Pre Packed 3.5g
from SunMed Growers
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky lemons
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
BMore Purps
from Culta
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
BMore Purps
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Citron 3.5g (Pre-Packed)
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Wizard Punch Pre-Packed 3.5G
from Curio Wellness
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wizard Punch
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
Tropical Sunset
from Evermore Cannabis Company
24.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sunset
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
1234567