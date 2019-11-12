Follow
The Grass Hut II
Banana Crack
from Capital Cannabis
25.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Banana Candy
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
THC Bomb
from Truehitt
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
Ultratonic
from Capital Cannabis
6.6%
THC
12.4%
CBD
Ultratonic
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Triple Berry Diesel
from Truehitt Farms
26.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
Blackberry Fire
from Truehitt
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Lucid Blue
from Sugar Tree Farm
27.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucid Blue
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
Blue Magoo
from Green Acres Farm
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
Strawberry Banana Kush
from Sugar Tree Farm
32.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
Purple Trainwreck
from Green Acres Farm
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
28.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Crippled Rhino
from Green Acres Farm
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
Don Draper
from Capital Cannabis
27.8%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Don Draper
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Chocolate Grape Diesel
from Truehitt
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Cookie Dawg
from CBDiscovery
70.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$181 g
Chocolate Hashberry
from CBDiscovery
68.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$181 g
Mama's Cookies
from CBDiscovery
69.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Mama
Strain
$181 g
Star Phyre
from CBDiscovery
68.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$181 g
Sour Diesel
from CBDiscovery
69.3%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 g
Purple Trainwreck
from CBDiscovery
63.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$181 g
Strawberry Banana
from CBDiscovery
71.53%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$241 g
Pinot Green
from CBDiscovery
72.3%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$241 g
Banana Diesel
from CBDiscovery
72.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Diesel
Strain
$241 g
Zkittles
from CBDiscovery
63.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$121 g
Sour Kandy Kush
from CBDiscovery
66.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$121 g
Dawg Bomb
from CBDiscovery
77.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$181 g
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
61.96%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$241 g
Jack Herer Diamonds
from Oregon Genetics Cannabis
73.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$401 g
Diamond Walker
from CBDiscovery
70.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond OG
Strain
$121 g
Blackberry Fire
from CBDiscovery
74.9%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$181 g
Pineapple Trainwreck Live Resin
from CBDiscovery
72.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$181 g
THC-A
from Select Oil
87.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$501 g
Fruit Chews
from Golden Brands
5%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$18each
White Grape Sizzurp
from HUSH
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
White 99
Strain
$72each
Tropical Fruit Chew
from Golden Brands
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Ghost Train
Strain
$6each
Huckleberry Gummies
from Wyld
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$24each
Mango Gummies
from Select Oil
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$15each
STRAWBERRY GUMMIES
from Select Oil
51%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$12each
CBD Sleep Tincture
from MamaLou's
5.6%
THC
39.3%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$60each
SATIVA; INDICA; HYBRID; 1:1 ; CBD; BUTTER TOFFEE & LOVE
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
Marionberry Gummies
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$24each
12