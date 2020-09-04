55 products
Extract Sale
Valid 4/9/2020 – 5/1/2020
All month long, extracts will be on sale! Caviar $40/G Sugar $35/G Shatter $25/G
Staff picks
Gelato 33 (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
22%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Purple Punch (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Jack Herer (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
MAC Sugar (both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
300 mg candy bar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$25each
$25each
$40pack of 2
.5ml Distillate Carts (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
750mg Tincture (Both loctions)
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$60each
$60each
All Products
Mandarin Cookies (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Mandarin Sunset (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Hurkle (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Purple Urkle (Both locations)
from The happier choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Night Rider (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
20%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Strawberry Banana Cough (Dedham location)
from The Happier Choice
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strawberry banana cough
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Banana Hammock (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Diesel Punch (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Chem Cookies (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Humboldt Pie (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Early Glue (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Blueberry (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Skywalker O.G Sugar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
Do-Si-Dos Caviar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$551 gram
Blue Dream Caviar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$551 gram
Purple Trouble Sugar (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
Green Crack Sugar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
GSC X Dolato Sugar (Dedham locations only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$501 gram
1 Gram Distillate (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
95%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Rock Sauce (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
THC-A (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
98%
THC
0%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
$1251 gram
GMO Live Resin
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Dry Sift Kief (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Full Melt (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Gelato Shatter (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Groot Shatter (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Orange Cookies Shatter (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Purple Thai batter (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
Chem-X batter (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$501 gram
MAC Shatter (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Purple Punch X MAC Shatter (Dedham location)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Cookies Glue Caviar (Dedham location only)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$551 gram
Sour Diesel Caviar (Both locations)
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
