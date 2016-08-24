Queen1980 on July 3, 2019

I’ve been going to the Source since recreational became legal. This is the only place I go. It was most appreciated that you bumped your hours of operation to 11pm. Maybe later weekends can be til 12am. Just a thought. I love the entire staff. They are extremely welcoming when you walk in the front door. From the time you walk in. To the time you leave, you are treated like a Queen. The greeters are extremely nice and always speak when they open the door for you. I love the front counter staff also. Always smiling and nice to me. Then you walk towards the back. To another greeter to again open the door for you. The budtenders have extreme knowledge of flower. I don’t mess around with cartridges, shatter or balms. When you checkout... the cashiers are awesome. I’ve never been disappointed coming to this place. Karen, Jason and the remaining of the staff are very professional. I just wanted to take this time to tell you this. If I could give any suggestions it would be PLEASE BRING BACK THE SHAKE. Please!! It’s been months. I love the shake specials. Please. Please. Please!!! Shake September. Have the entire month of September have varied shake and see if it sells. Just a thought. I’ll definitely buy it. I come in for your deals. I ask all the time when I come in. I’m literally that customer that comes in at least 3x a week. I’ve never seen you sell “POPCORN” buds either. Please make a Ultra Snap shelf lol. Other than that. Keep up the great work. #loyalcustomer