BakerMayfield
Don’t go here. 2-3 barely informed employees standing & staring as you shop. Overpriced. No local discounts. Reef underground on Fri & Sat has top quality products at super low prices. This place has great location & takes advantage with their prices and mid-level quality. You can get twice as much for the same cost at underground.
Hello BakerMayfield! Our apologies for the less than warming welcome into our dispensary. The+Source is committed to providing the best customer service and offering the most affordable quality medicine in the Las Vegas valley. Our team works tirelessly to coordinate the best sales and promotions available. Stay tuned as our promotions are announced, and we hope to see you back!