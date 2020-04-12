Deals
First time Medical Patients: with $20 minimum purchase receive 10% OFF entire purchase AND one of the following free gifts: Gram of Flower (Snap Sale Flower Only) In-House Pre-Roll All Medical Patients must show at every visit a legible and valid ID or Passport with their Medical Card or Medical Letter to purchase. Out of state patients listed in Nevada’s current Medical Marijuana Program Reciprocity guidelines may purchase medical marijuana in Nevada. If you have a valid, non-expired medical marijuana card (or equivalent) from the state in which you reside, and that state is included in this list, you may purchase at The Source. Currently, the follow states and reservations are eligible: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Ely Shoshone Tribe, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Yerington Paiute Tribe, Winnemucca Indian Colony. (updated 1/21/2020).
