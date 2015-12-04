kdubea
4.6
10 reviews
Jessie at the rainbow store 6/28 at 2:45pm has horrible customer service and treated me like shit. Spend your $$$$ elsewhere. They don't care about you they want your $. Talked to the same red head manger twice about this disrespectful employee. What a joke!
Thay tend to bait and switch. Offer a 30% THC preroll and sell one at 26%. Snap sale is $10 a gram. When you get there its 1/8 only. If they open at 8:00 am they know by 10:00 that they have 1/8 only and update their web site to reflect that. Javier the manager said he would " credit me a couple of dollars " then said he couldn't find my account. Funny the lady at the front desk found it. The cashier found it. Therefore I will be filing a complaint with the states attorney general's office as well as the federal trade commission. Its places like this that will ruin it for all other dispensaries.
My go to. Very relaxed atmosphere where you’re welcome to browse and smell products at your own pace. They have a great selection and the staff is very friendly. Rewards system is better than other Vegas spots imo. Would recommend 100%.
Good bud, good service, good times.
Great customer service, clean and well stocked.
the weed is sometimes too dry, had a couple of issues with some of the employees, but overall, very good! you would stop by!
Last week I stopped by The Source to get some cones & rolling papers, and a little bit of CBD flower. I was lucky to have as my patient consultant a SUPER nice lady by the name of "Shy". Shy is also one of the managers, so I was lucky to have her taking care of me. She is very knowledgeable, and provided me with a level of customer service beyond compare! If you are lucky enough to have Shy as your patient consultant (or "budtender" if you are recreational), you will know what I am talking about. The Source is a great dispensary with fantastic staff members!
This has been my go to dispensary for 2 years now. Keep up the good work. I always by Cannabiotix here. That’s one my favorite cultivators.
Love this place! Great deals on the weekends and holidays, favorite dispensary by far!