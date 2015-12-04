Fraggle9876 on June 25, 2019

Thay tend to bait and switch. Offer a 30% THC preroll and sell one at 26%. Snap sale is $10 a gram. When you get there its 1/8 only. If they open at 8:00 am they know by 10:00 that they have 1/8 only and update their web site to reflect that. Javier the manager said he would " credit me a couple of dollars " then said he couldn't find my account. Funny the lady at the front desk found it. The cashier found it. Therefore I will be filing a complaint with the states attorney general's office as well as the federal trade commission. Its places like this that will ruin it for all other dispensaries.