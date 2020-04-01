We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coronavirus Update: Recreational Sales Halting at 11:30AM (3/24)
Valid 3/23/2020 – 5/5/2020
As per state mandate, Theory Wellness Great Barrington will be halting the sale of RECREATIONAL CANNABIS beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 AM.
Our Great Barrington and Bridgewater locations will remain open for MEDICAL Patients only. We thank you all for your continued support and we hope to have you back again soon.
Coronavirus Update: Recreational Sales Halting at 11:30AM (3/24)
Valid 3/23/2020 – 5/5/2020
As per state mandate, Theory Wellness Great Barrington will be halting the sale of RECREATIONAL CANNABIS beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 AM.
Our Great Barrington and Bridgewater locations will remain open for MEDICAL Patients only. We thank you all for your continued support and we hope to have you back again soon.