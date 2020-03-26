292 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 79
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$360
Deals
Weed Wednesdays!
Come in and get 20% off on an eighth or more!! AND 30% off selected strains, on an eighth or more!!
*Recreational Taxes apply, cannot be combined with any "Green Leaf Special" or promotion*
Weed Wednesdays!
Come in and get 20% off on an eighth or more!! AND 30% off selected strains, on an eighth or more!!
*Recreational Taxes apply, cannot be combined with any "Green Leaf Special" or promotion*
All Products
Butterscotch Cookies
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
25.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Butterscotch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poon Tang Pie
from Rogue Farmer
15.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Poon Tang Pie
Strain
$21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
33rd Degree
from Headwater
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Eek Inc.
0.7%
THC
20%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Daydream Farm
22.67%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
API
from Ruby Farms
5.73%
THC
13.79%
CBD
API
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Green Queen Farms
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buddah Tahoe OG
from CNC
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cheesecake
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
26.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Caramel Cheesecake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
FooMan Chu
from Gardner's
26.49%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush
from Self Made Cannabis
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4
from Angel
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Orange Haze
from Odyssey
17.31%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Super Orange Haze
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Greenphoria Farms
26.23%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG
from Greenphoria Farms
31.14%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tygh Dream
from White Tygh Farms
21.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Tygh Dream
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Crush
from KGB FARMS
30.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
31.11%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Super Dave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lost Tribe
from Meraki Gardens
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine Darkness - Dab Tabs - .5g - Gulit - Green Leaf
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$14½ g
In-store only
Bubba Kush - Live Resin - 1.25g - Hush - Green Leaf
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51.2 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush - RSO - 1g - OM Extracts - Green Leaf
from OM Extracts
60.6mg
THC
0.9mg
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Rascal OG - Dab Tabs - .5g - Guilt - Green Leaf
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$14½ g
In-store only
Cosmic Fruit - RSO - 1g - OM Extracts - Green Leaf
from OM Extracts
50mg
THC
0.7mg
CBD
Cosmic Fruit
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Pineapple Cash - Cartridge - 1g - Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Bubble Bubble - Dripper - 1g - Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush - Pull n Snap - 1g - Mana Extracts
from Mana Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Rainbow Dream - Cartridge - 1g - Exhale - Green Leaf
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel OG - Live Resin - 1g - Buddies
from Buddies
65.2mg
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Strawberry Choo Choo - Sugar Wax - 1g - Mana Extracts
from Mana Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Live Resin Cartridge - 1g - Mo Jave
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Blood Orange - Cartridge - 1g - Farmer's Friend Extracts - Green Leaf
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
70.7mg
THC
0.44mg
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Zookies - Live Resin Cartridge - 1g - Mo Jave
from HUSH
75.1mg
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Mandarina Kush #5 - Cartridge - 1g - Cured Resin - White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
68.51mg
THC
0.71mg
CBD
Mandarina Kush #5
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
River Durban - Cold Filtered Nectar - 1g - Oregrown
from Oregrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Chemdawg - RSO - 1g - Farmer's Friend Extracts
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Midnight Snack - Sugar Wax - 1g - Mana Extracts
from Mana Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Crumbled Lime - Live Resin Pax Pod - 1g - Oregrown
from Oregrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Chem 91 - Live Resin - 1.25g - Hush - Green Leaf
from HUSH
74.5mg
THC
___
CBD
$12.51.2 g
In-store only
SFV OG - Cartridge - 1g - Select - Green Leaf
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
12345 ... 8