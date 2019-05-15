248 products
Valid 5/15/2019
We also have other items in store that are on sale daily on our sales board! Come check it out!
All Products
Sour Kush
from FDG (Fine Detail Greenway)
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Timewreck
from FDG (Fine Detail Greenway)
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Timewreck
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Diamond
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Treedom
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Spiked Punch
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Spiked Punch
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Peel
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rainbow Chip
from Dawg Star
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Chip
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Fifth Element
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies & Sherbet
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Arrow
from Harmony Farms
26.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple AK-47
Strain
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Harmony Farms
25.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Acapulco Gold
from Unknown Brand
17.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pacific Blue Shake
from Falcanna
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pacific Blue
Strain
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry *Pre-Ground* Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Carmelo *Pre-Ground* Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Puget Sound Lo-Pez
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dosi-Dawg
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Cookies
from Harmony Farms
25.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Slurricane
from Treedom
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Red Hindu Kush
from Harmony Farms
30.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Harmony Farms
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Where's My Bike
from Sauce Boss
29.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Where's My Bike
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Haze Trim
from Falcanna
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Express "Pre-Ground"
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
0.6%
THC
10%
CBD
Orient Express
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Tara
from Harmony Farms
30.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Ticket "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
The Fifth Element "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Sherbet "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cheesecake "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cheesecake
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Whip "Pre-Ground" Bud
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango
from Harmony Farms
32.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dream N' Sour
from Harmony Farms
23.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Koala Cannabis Co.
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pacific Blue
from Falcanna
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pacific Blue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin
from Harmony Farms
4.84%
THC
13.65%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
26.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush
from Koala Cannabis Co.
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Perma Dream
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567