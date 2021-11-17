Shop by category
Tradecraft Farms - Norman
OUR STORY Tradecraft Farms was founded over a decade ago in Southern California by a small, tight-knit group of family and friends, passionate about the craft and art of growing cannabis. Our family has grown to include retail stores and cultivation operations across the US, but our philosophy has remained the same - Grow great flower, treat others as family and friends FROM OUR FARM TO YOU For well over a decade, we’ve been growing premium cannabis — organic, hydroponic, and sustainably grown. Our master cultivators follow the life-cycle of each plant from seed to flower curating a rich palette of effects, colors and forms. ******************************************************************* Tradecraft Farms is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary located in Norman, OK. Our helpful and educated staff will ensure you find the cannabis that best suits your needs. Our shelves are stocked with a wide variety of premium medicinal products to ensure our members have every option available to them. We pride ourselves in providing a comfortable atmosphere and great customer service. We look forward to meeting you! **Our mission is to provide our members with the best products in Oklahoma and outstanding service. Here at Tradecraft Farms we believe that our members come first and should always leave satisfied or we will make it right!**
Leafly member since 2019
Select prepackaged ounces $100 and $140! New cola cut ounces are $180! While supplies last, mix and match 8 of our $15 eighths for $80, mix and match 8 of our $20 or $25 eighths for $100, or mix and match 8 of our $30 eighths for $180! Stock up on some of the best indoor grown flower in the 405 while these crazy deals are still in effect!
Can not be combined with other discounts and must provide proper identification.
✨✨✨ 20% OFF OF FIRST TIME PATIENT PURCHASE (does not include flower) ✨✨✨ OR ✨✨✨ BUY 1 FULL PRICED TCF 8TH AND GET 2 GRAMS OF YOUR CHOICE FOR 1 PENNY✨✨✨
🤟VETERANS, NATIVE, SCHOOL FACULTY, AND STUDENTS RECEIVE 10% OFF OF PURCHASE
Must present appropriate identification to receive discounts.
Tradecraft Farms Flower now $25 8ths & $100 Ounces $100 All Indoor Prepackaged Ounces Extracts $10 TCF extracts gram $30 TCF extracts 8th baller jars TCF extracts 7g - $60, 14g - $115, & 28g (1oz) - $200 MIX AND MATCH!