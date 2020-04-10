292 products
$0
$1167
All Products
Tropicana Cookies by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Snow Leopard by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
6.4%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Snow Leopard
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Skunk #1 by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Pineapple Skunk by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Skunk
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Clementine by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
MSG by Pleasantrees
from Pleasantrees
19.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MSG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Clelmers by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Clelmers
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Pleasantrees
from Pleasantrees
17.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Pleasantrees
from Pleasantrees
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$402 grams
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Extreme Cream by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$402 grams
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Floruit by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Floruit
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Elmer's Glue by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Elmer's Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Garlic Cookies by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Garlic Breath by Pleasantrees
from Pleasantrees
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Dolato by Mitten Canna Co
from Mitten Canna Co
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$402 grams
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Vanilla Kush by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Banana Punch by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gluebert by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gluebert
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Wedding Cake by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Biker OG by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Biker OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$402 grams
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Blue Dream by Utopia Gardens
from Utopia Gardens
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gorilla Cookies by Mitten Farms
from Mitten Farms
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
2:1 CBD Distillate Dart
from Utopia Gardens
28%
THC
49%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1:1 Distillate Dart - Redbud
from RedBud Roots
37%
THC
32%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Headmaster HTFS Cartridge (1g) - Redbud Roots
from RedBud Roots
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Headmaster Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Orange Kush Live Resin (.5g) - Big Gas
from Big Gas
78.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Sour Banana Sherbet Live Resin (.5g) - Big Gas
from Big Gas
77.5%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Melon Cookie Live Resin (.5g) - Big Gas
from Big Gas
74.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Skunkberry Cartridge - High Life Farms
from High Life Farms
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cherry Fuel Cartridge - High Life
from High Life Farms
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Fuel
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Do-Si-Dos Cartridge - High Life
from High Life Farms
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Banana Kush x Skunkberry Cartridge - High Life
from High Life Farms
73%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush/Skunkberry
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Garlic Glue Live Resin Badder (1g)
from Five Star Extracts
68.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Live Resin Badder (1g)
from Five Star Extracts
65.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Silver Mountain x Blue Dream Cartridge - High Life Farms
from High Life Farms
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Mountain/Blue Dream
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Melon Glue Cartridge (1g) - Monster
from Monster Xtracts
78%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Cartridge (1g) - Monster
from Monster Xtracts
83%
THC
1%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Zkittlez Cartridge (1g) - Presto!
from Presto!
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Tahoe OG Cartridge (1g) - Presto!
from Presto!
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Blackberry Kush Cartridge (1g) - Presto!
from Presto!
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
