Deals
*Veterans and Senior Adults - 10% off every day *8PM- 10PM - Happy Hours - 10% off everything! *Munchie Monday - Buy one edible, get one 50% off *Two-fer Tuesday - Buy one pre-roll at full price get another for $1.00 (tax included) *Wax Wednesday - 1 gram carts and concentrates are $45 out the door *Thrifty Thursday - 15% off our top shelf aquaponic strains *Funky Friday - Choose your favorite Monday-Thursday discount to apply *CBD Saturday - 30% off all Mary's Nutritionals CBD products *Sunday Funday - Happy Hour all day! 10% off entire purchase from 10 AM - 10 PM Spend $65 and get a $1.00 pre-roll (tax included). Wear any Vertica apparel into the store and get a $1.00 pre-roll (tax included) with a $10 purchase.
