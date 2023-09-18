411 products | Last updated:
Zen Leaf - Elkridge (Rec)
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
2 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Elkridge (Rec)
e........a
August 28, 2023
First time in a dispensary since rec is legal now and I couldn’t believe how nice it was. It’s in an old bank and aside from the weed it’s just worth seeing inside. Otherwise, it seems like they have a good stock, I think good prices, and the guy who checked us out (James) was helpful and friendly
t........d
July 21, 2023
They are very clean and professional . They have a really nice drive through and their flower is awesome ! Highly recommended to others .