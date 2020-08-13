 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Industry

Find Trulieve in Florida

Trulieve logo Presented By Trulieve August 13, 2020
  Share   Print

Trulieve is the leading medical cannabis company in the state of Florida. Its widespread dispensary network provides important, much-needed access to thousands of patients every day.

Trulieve products and services are available at the following locations:

Trulieve – Stuart

Trulieve – Destin

Trulieve – Largo

Trulieve – Jacksonville Orange Park

Trulieve – Orlando Colonial

Trulieve – Wesley Chapel

Trulieve – Pensacola Nine Mile

Trulieve – Panama City Beach

Trulieve – Cape Coral

Trulieve – Fort Walton

Trulieve – Daytona Beach

Trulieve – Titusville

Trulieve – Orlando Millenia

  Share   Print
Floridasponsored articleTrulieve

Related articles

Image Test
Industry
Find the perfect cannabis strain for you with Leafly’s Virtual Budtender
Image Test
Industry
Handheld inkjet printers keep cannabis companies compliant–and agile
Image Test
Health
THC vape safety: Oregon plans to ban fake flavors
Image Test
Industry
COVID-19: Is my dispensary open?