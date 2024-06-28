The best-rated weed dispensaries in Massachusetts for 2023

From Boston to Worcester, Massachusetts’s cannabis industry has been booming ever since recreational dispensaries were legalized and opened in 2018. Since then, the total number of dispensaries in Massachusetts has grown to nearly 100, featuring shops that serve both medical and adult-use customers. With so many dispensaries to choose from in Massachusetts, it’s important to read reviews before you go to ensure you’re able to get the products you need within a budget that works for you.

To help you find top-rated dispensaries in Massachusetts, we created Leafly List. Leafly List uses dispensary review data on Leafly.com to determine the best dispensaries in Massachusetts for 2023. Use Leafly List as your guide the next time you want to discover new products and strains in Massachusetts.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts

Recreational customers in Massachusetts value dispensaries that help out in their community and offer low prices.

253 Farmacy 253 Millers Falls Road, Turners Falls, MA — recreational 4.9 (183) “253 Farmacy truly stands out among other cannabis storefronts in Massachusetts by providing the most interactive purchasing experience. Their deli-style approach made me feel genuinely cared for as a customer. I had the opportunity to ask all my questions, and I even had the freedom to hand-select specific nugs, which was a great personal touch. The strain selection is fantastic, and I appreciate that there are no limits on flower purchases by the eighth. The staff members are not only friendly but also well-educated on the products they offer. If I could rate them higher than 10, I would give them a 15!” Order from 253 Farmacy

Bask – Adult Use (Recreational) 2 Pequod Road, Fairhaven, MA — recreational 4.6 (50) “I highly recommend Bask dispensary, where I am a regular customer. The moment I step through the door, I feel welcomed and the staff is consistently helpful, patient, and enthusiastic. The quality of their products is top-notch, and I’ve never been disappointed. The staff members always provide excellent recommendations, and I’m particularly impressed with their incredible merchandise and brand design.” Order from Bask – Adult Use (Recreational)

Garden Wonders Cannabis 1 Buxton St., Millville, MA — recreational 4.8 (57) “I’ve been a loyal customer at Garden Wonders for a couple of years now. Despite being a Rhode Island native, I’m willing to drive up to an hour from my workplace in Wakefield, RI just to visit this dispensary. Even though there might be other dispensaries along the way, their prices are outrageous and it’s probably crowded. I’d rather spend an extra $15 on gas to reach Garden Wonders. The owners are fantastic and helpful, and their products are of excellent quality.” Order from Garden Wonders Cannabis

Salty Farmers 182 Brackett Road, Eastham, MA — recreational 4.9 (57) “I’ve visited Salty Farmers dispensary four times now, and I must say their customer service is truly exceptional. Every staff member I’ve interacted with has been friendly and well-informed. Despite living an hour’s drive away, I believe it’s well worth the trip. The quality of their flower is consistently top-notch, and I have no hesitation recommending Salty Farmers to anyone looking for a reliable dispensary experience.” Order from Salty Farmers

Caroline’s Cannabis – Hopedale 4 Charlesview Rd., Hopedale, MA — recreational 5 (42) “I recently had my first visit to Caroline’s Cannabis, even though I am a medical patient. However, their prices are so affordable that I opted to pay for retail cannabis instead. I believe in supporting all retail stores as long as the prices are comparable to medical dispensaries. Caroline’s menu is fantastic and caters to both medical and recreational consumers. You’re sure to find something you like here. I find myself checking their menu daily. I highly recommend this place, as you can’t go wrong. The staff is friendly and helpful, and I definitely plan on returning.” More Locations: Caroline’s Cannabis – Uxbridge Order from Caroline’s Cannabis – Hopedale

Ideal Craft Cannabis 199 Main Street, Blackstone, MA — recreational 4.9 (25) “Since I started going to this place, I find myself visiting every few days. I’ve never had a bad experience here, not even once! The prices and deals are excellent, and the budtenders I’ve encountered have been incredibly helpful. They always make sure to inform me about any missed deals. What’s even better is that they remember you and provide personalized service. Even the ID checkers at the door are fantastic people! If I could, I would give this place more than 5 stars. The people, prices, and atmosphere are all amazing” Order from Ideal Craft Cannabis

The Botanist – Shrewsbury (Adult-Use) 235 Hartford Turnpike, Shrewbury, MA — recreational 3.8 (6) “The Botanist dispensary has a chic and stylish environment with well-organized displays of products. There are separate lines for adult use and medical customers. I had a quick and efficient experience, spending less than 10 minutes in the dispensary. The staff in the front room and at the registers were friendly and eager to assist, even expressing appreciation for my selections. I felt genuinely welcomed there. I will definitely visit again whenever I’m in the area.” Order from The Botanist – Shrewsbury (Adult-Use)

Nature’s Medicines – Uxbridge (Adult Use) NOW OPEN 1045 Quaker Hwy, Uxbridge, MA — recreational 4.1 (30) “Nature’s Medicine cannabis selection is truly outstanding, and their prices are unbeatable. Although I had to check the menu at the register due to phone issues, the budtender made me feel at ease. He not only answered all my questions but also provided valuable insights into products that could potentially benefit my wife. The entire staff is exceptional, working together and supporting each other instead of frantically rushing around like I’ve witnessed in other places. Although I haven’t paid much attention to Feng Shui in the past, I may reconsider after experiencing the remarkable comfort of their environment. I’m genuinely grateful to have these wonderful folks in town.” Order from Nature’s Medicines – Uxbridge (Adult Use) NOW OPEN

Green Era Cannabis – Mendon 25 Cape Road, Mendon, MA — recreational 5 (11) “I recommend Green Era dispensary without hesitation. The owner is friendly and well-informed, and the entire staff is incredibly helpful. This dispensary has become my go-to choice because it excels in price, quality, and service. In my opinion, it doesn’t get any better than Green Era.” Order from Green Era Cannabis – Mendon

Cosmopolitan Dispensary 82 Hartwell Street, Fall River, MA — recreational 4.5 (30) “The staff at Cosmopolitan Dispensary are absolutely amazing, and the prices are unbeatable. Plus, the quality of the bud is exceptional, boasting higher THC percentages compared to other dispensaries in the area that I’ve visited in the past (and I’ve been to quite a few!). I’ve made up my mind to make this place my go-to dispensary from now on.” Order from Cosmopolitan Dispensary

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Massachusetts

Medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts value medical dispensaries with compassionate budtenders and high quality products.

Triple M – Mashpee (Medical) 29 Echo Road, Mashpee, MA — medical 4.5 (114) “I would give Tripe M dispensary an A+ rating for its fantastic location. The staff is both kind and knowledgeable, making the experience even more enjoyable. Despite being consistently busy, the wait times are generally reasonable. Although they sometimes run out of certain products, they usually restock promptly. The dispensary is well-managed, and the security measures are top-notch. It’s the only dispensary I visit regularly due to its excellent qualities.” More Locations: Triple M – Plymouth Order from Triple M – Mashpee (Medical)

Northeast Alternatives – Medical 999 William S. Canning Blvd, Fall River, MA — medical 4.6 (605) “I absolutely love shopping at Northeast Alternatives! Their selection is outstanding, making it easy to have conversations about the different products available. Every time I step foot inside this dispensary, I’m amazed by the experience. During my last visit, I was fortunate to receive assistance from a budtender who was incredibly helpful. This dispensary feels like a second home, with a multitude of friendly and supportive staff members. Regardless of your level of knowledge about cannabis, I’m confident that there will be staff members who understand and are willing to walk you through everything,” Order from Northeast Alternatives – Medical

Nature’s Medicines – Fall River (Med) NOW OPEN 482 Globe Street, Fall River, MA — medical 4.7 (454) “My visits to Natures Medicine are consistently improving with each visit. The staff at this dispensary possesses extensive knowledge about the medications they offer. They take the time to understand each individual’s needs and recommend the most suitable medicine. I have been to many dispensaries, and Natures Medicine truly stands out as exceptional. It has a clean, friendly, and professional environment, among other outstanding qualities. Whether you’re seeking medical or recreational products, this dispensary has it all. Their organization is impressive, and teamwork is a priority. Personally, this is my go-to dispensary.” Order from Nature’s Medicines – Fall River (Med) NOW OPEN

Mayflower Medicinals – Boston 230 Harvard Ave, Allston, MA — medical 4.6 (321) “Although I don’t typically leave reviews, I couldn’t resist expressing my admiration for this amazing place. What sets it apart is the fact that it offers parking right in the center of Allston. Mayflower Dispensary has won my heart, and it deserves nothing less than a five star rating.” Order from Mayflower Medicinals – Boston

Mission Georgetown: Medical Menu 401 EAST MAIN STREET, Georgetown, MA — medical 4.7 (13) “As a senior citizen medical patient, my experiences at Mission are consistently pleasant. The staff is respectful, helpful, and always pleasant to interact with. I greatly appreciate their rewards program and the senior discount, which significantly helps in managing the cost of my medicine. The dispensary’s location, right off I-95 at Rte. #133, is incredibly convenient. Plus, parking is easy to find.” Order from Mission Georgetown: Medical Menu

Curaleaf – Hanover 2001 Washington St Unit B, Hanover, MA — medical 4.2 (132) “I truly appreciate that Curaleaf prioritizes patients who rely on cannabis for medicinal purposes. While some dispensaries tend to focus more on recreational customers, I do not have that concern at Curaleaf. The staff members are knowledgeable, pleasant, and go above and beyond to assist patients. The quality of the products is good, and the occasional surprise free gifts are a wonderful gesture. Despite the hour-long journey I have to make to reach Curaleaf (considering I have multiple recreational dispensaries closer to me), I do so with a smile. I want to express my gratitude to all the staff members who contribute to the Curaleaf company. You are truly an asset and make a significant impact on us, the patients.” Order from Curaleaf – Hanover

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Fall River 1 West St, Fall River, MA — medical 4.7 (241) “Sunnyside is truly a hidden gem. The inside is immaculate, and you rarely have to wait. They consistently maintain a well-stocked inventory. During my recent visit, I received assistance from a courteous and helpful budtender who patiently answered all my questions and provided excellent service. I’m definitely planning to return for more purchases soon.” Order from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Fall River

Green Harbor Dispensary – Medical Only 29 Abbey Lane, Middleborough, MA — medical 4.9 (12) “Green Harbor exudes an elegant vibe that immediately puts you at ease. The friendly and resourceful staff create a welcoming atmosphere. The flower they offer is high quality and reasonably priced. They also provide generous discounts and deals. The location is super convenient, situated right off the highway.” Order from Green Harbor Dispensary – Medical Only

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Rowley (MED) 116 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, MA — medical 4.9 (30) “Fine Fettle sets the standard for what a dispensary should be in Massachusetts. The staff members are fantastic, creating an easy and chill vibe. The selection of flower is impressive, and they even have a better pre-roll selection than most dispensaries in the area.” Order from Fine Fettle Dispensary – Rowley (MED)

Honorable dispensary mentions in Massachusetts

Occasionally there are dispensaries who do not make Leafly List but are still very much worth visiting. In this case, we honor BASK medical dispensary located in Fairhaven.

BASK- Medical Use 2 PEQUOD ROAD, Fairhaven, MA — medical 4.7 (302) “As someone who works in the industry and has experienced customer service in various dispensaries, I must say that my experiences at Bask have been the most pleasant. The budtenders at Bask are not only highly knowledgeable about their products but also incredibly friendly and welcoming. While the quality of Bask’s products is excellent, it’s truly the outstanding customer service that keeps me coming back every time.” Order from BASK- Medical Use

Selection criteria for Leafly List

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Massachusetts, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Massachusetts, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.