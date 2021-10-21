Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Fine Fettle Dispensary - Rowley (MED)
A premier marijuana dispensary providing customized service and a superior experience. We focus on expertise, education, research, and outreach on the use of cannabis for the greater health and wellness of Massachusetts. Fine Fettle is committed to excellent customer service and reaching each and every customer at his/her level. We work to have a menu that has something for everyone, a knowledgeable staff, and welcoming environment. Come visit and see what it means to be "In Fine Fettle." Good Health. Good Condition.