Memorial Day’s best weed, prerolls, carts, and more 2024

Summer unofficially begins with Leafly’s Memorial Day guide to fire strains, carts, edibles, gear, and more. (Josh Titus/Leafly)

Put some smoke in the air—the unofficial first days of summer arrive with Memorial Day May 27, and America’s 36 weed legalization states stand ready.

Campouts, road trips, flights, and barbecues all require the right accessories, and that includes the ganja. The midwestern state of Ohio might see its first legal sales in June. New York’s first indoor-grown weed hits dispensaries. And California keeps hitting new heights. Leafly rounded up some staff and freelancer picks with our unmatched data to crush Memorial Day.

Check back often as we add more picks in the coming days.

California

Fresh Permanent Marker finishes flowering in Northridge in November 2023. (David Downs/Leafly)

Memorial Day in California means tasty and potent flowers, pre-rolls, carts, hash, and no shortage of gummies for the wine moms.

Popular strains

Permanent Marker, Lemon Cherry Gelato, Blue Dream

Leafly staff picks:

Over at GOAT Global in South LA: Seven Leaves, or Trilogy 710 Sour Wilson live rosin dabs.

Oregon

Popular strains

Gary Payton, GMO, Jack Herer

Leafly staff picks:

Magic Number Magic Drops—Super easy to dose this strawberry lemonade-flavored tincture. Add them to Spindrifts, and LaCroixs, etc.

Mt Hood Magic—Consistently one of the freshest strains out there. Smells amazing. We’ve seen it from Tree House Collective and Archive.

Washington

Popular strains

Permanent Marker, Sour Diesel, Northern Lights

Leafly Staff picks:

Freddy’s FuegoGary Poppins—Gary Payton and Red Runtz combine in this winner grown by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington.

Torus brand Gas Face—Bring some stank to the campout with this Face Mints x Biscotti Sherbert strain grown perfectly by Torus.

Method brand Red Bullz—This hype brand from Curationsco.com keeps cranking out like Gouda Berry, Juicee J, Pink Certz, Roll-Ups, Red Bullz, Jealousy BX1, and Jaffa.

Wyld edibles in Sour Apple are delectable. (David Downs/Leafly)

Dabstract Sour Diesel cart—This one-gram Live Resin Cart tastes nice and skunky, like the East Coast Sour D of our youth.

Harmony Extracts XJ-13 “Raw” CO2 cart—Tasty jack terps in a clean, smooth hit for under $40. So you can spend the rest on gas and craft beer.

Wyld Raspberry Sativa Enhanced Gummies—One of America’s go-to edible options. They are tasty, easy to dose, and pack the right amount of punch without totally knocking us out. It’s got 100mg THC per box, or 10 mg per gummy.

Colorado

Popular strains

Gary Payton, Apple Fritter, Runtz

Arizona

(David Downs/Leafly)

Arizona has gorgeous reservoirs, stunning hikes, and sunlight to spare this Memorial Day. Here’s stuff we’re smoking, from our most popular stores:

Popular strains

Apple Fritter, Kush Mints, Permanent Marker

Leafly staff picks:

Potent Planet brand Tricho Jordan #23

Connected brand Lemonatti, or Gelonade

Legends flower Motor Breath—Affordable Chemdog x SFV OG for a classic smoke.

Gron 3:1 CBG edibles—When you went too hard at the gym, perfect for taming the soreness without getting so high you can’t function. CBG doesn’t get you high. It actually might help tame THC, while also having healing effects.

Timeless vapes Blue Dream—The low-stakes Modelo Especial of vapes goes perfect with cookouts.

See also: Tru | Med Zoap, Sherbanger OG live resin batter, Pure gummies Watermelon sativa, Dutchie 0.5-gram pre-roll 6-pack, Cookies Apples & Bananas preroll

Illinois

Trending strains

Lemon Cherry Gelato, Cereal Milk, Gush Mints

Leafly staff picks:

Florcal Jealousy live rosin badder—The live rosin wave is hitting Illinois and the price is steep. But if you want to dab the best in class Leafly Strain of the Year 2022, pony up.

Royal Tree King Louis OG—This King delivers some price relief among the punishing prices of Illinois

Florida

Medical marijuana Florida sends an adult-use proposition to voters this Fall. Register to vote!

Popular strains

Biscotti, GG4, Blue Dream

Texas

Prohibition states get high, too. Here’s what’s hot in the Lone Star State. Just mind your Ps and Qs.

Popular strains

GG4, Runtz, Blue Dream

New York

Popular strains

LCG, GG4, ICC

New Jersey

Popular strains

Gumbo, Biscotti, Gary Payton

Staff picks:

Prolific Grow House brand P-Funk—New Jersey flower so fine you’ll learn to roll joints, instead of hit prerolls all the time. A new era of craft cannabis is dawning on the East Coast.

Cookies brand Mexican Flan

Binske Tangerine Twist

Rythm Xeno flower

Massachusetts

Trending strains:

Apple Fritter, Durban Poison, Super Boof,

Freshly Baked Northern Lights cart—This cart helps with sleep. For a weekend daytime‚ buzz all-in-one Acapulco Gold, Pineapple Express, or Blue Dream.

Middlesex Integrative Medicine—Frozen Lemons diamonds extract

Maine

Popular strains:

Super Boof, Sour Diesel, Ice Cream Cake

Nevada

Popular strains:

Wedding Cake, Permanent Marker, Biscotti

Staff picks:

Dogwalkers 5-pack—In Las Vegas, these Dogwalkers are great for a short session, just like when you’re walking your pup. Smoking them supports animal resuces, and the swag is cool.

Maryland

Trending strains:

Lemon Cherry Gelato, Wedding Cake, Hash Burger,

Staff picks:

Garcia Hand Picked Highland OG—Keeps it classic.

Fade Co Mule Fuel—For that more savory kick.

Curie Wellness LA Kush Cake pre-roll—Works surprising well on date night.

Curio Chews “Oh” Bedroom Berry—Backup for the LA Kush Cake.

Strane live resin Juicee J cart—For that zaza on the go.

SunMed Pineapple x Geasae Monkey live resin batter

And that’s a good place to start shopping for an epic Memorial Day stash.

Rest in peace to all of America’s fallen warriors, and may their relatives know peace.