Happy August, Star Gazers! July was a hard month to beat for astrology and astronomy fans alike. The NEOWISE comet was visible to the naked eye for a ton of folks, there was a refreshing penumbral eclipse on July 4, and many of the key planetary rulers were in retrograde.

August is shaping up to be a mellower, but no less engaging month for every sign in the Zodiac. Mercury is in direct motion the entire month (phew), and Venus ends her four-month residency in Gemini. The full moon is in Aquarius on August 3 for some emotional reinvigoration as we round the corner on summer.

Your August Horoscope

Leo

Happy Birthday, Lions! August is a month of celebration and consideration. Some interesting opportunities aren’t far out of reach, and you can use the motion of celestial bodies to propel you into a new future.

Your ruler, the Sun, forms a square with inventive Uranus on August 2. This is an especially powerful period for ingenuity and change. If you’ve been sitting on a great invention or idea, now is the time to launch that effort with full commitment. The full moon is in Aquarius on August 3, and the full moon is in your sign on August 18. This is a month for harnessing all of the creativity that exists in your body and use it to reinvent yourself and your goals. Don’t shy away from praise. You work hard, and you deserve to hear about it!

July strain: Most big ideas seem completely wild at first glance. That will still be true this month, except in August you will know your power, Lions. Do things outside of your comfort zone this month. Spark a bowl of Wedding Crasher for some unpredictable, out-of-the-box thinking. This strain is known for its vanilla taste and subtle effects. Wedding Crasher can take you all the way, Leos. Where is all the way? Only you have the GPS coordinates to that destination.

Virgo

Maidens are known to keep their feet firmly planted on the ground. That’s a gift and a burden. You’re the Zodiac known for bringing practicality to unstable situations, but you can also get stuck in your ways. August kicks off the beginning of your season, so why not embrace that refreshing energy and give yourself a chance to try new roads?

Your ruler, Mercury, is finally in direct motion this month. Don’t waste this period of resolve and determination to do the things you’ve been putting off. If your love life has started to feel stale, speak up! Mercury enters your sign on August 19. Mercury is the ruler of communication. You’ll feel an unusual courage towards the end of the month. This is a present. Open and receive it! The New moon is in Leo on August 18. Roar from your chest this month, and you can’t lose, Maidens.

July strain: Summer is the season of blueberries, so why not indulge in some sweet, tantalizing fruit and pack a bowl of Blueberry. Blueberry is an indica strain with heavy body effects and a long-lasting euphoria. Users report this bud leaves them in a great mood and gives off some holy vibes.

Libra

Relationships will be the focus of your August, Libras. Not just romantic relationships. Friendship, familial relationships, professional relationships — a little bit of everything will come out of the woodwork this month, Scales.

Venus, your ruler, has been in Gemini for the last four months, and this may have left some lasting marks on your personal circle. Fortunately, she’s moving on to Cancer on August 7. It will be hard to open your eyes and look at the wreckage, but that’s what you have to do this month. Virtual relationships are hard to manage, and you’ve been neglecting yourself in the process too.

The new moon in Leo on August 18 will produce some very positive, decisive energy. Harness this lioness power to correct course and give yourself a much-needed break. Don’t forgo self-compassion this August, Scales. Work hard but don’t forget to recharge. Take a toke and then a socially-distant walk to clear your head. Everything will work out in the end.

July strain: Whether you’re new to cannabis or a professional, you’ve probably heard of Northern Lights. This strain has been featured in film, television, and literature for years. Sure, it might even be boarding on a cliché at this point, but do not count this powerhouse out. This gorgeous Indica offers sweet, mellow highs with very few lows. It’s a multi-purpose bud that can (under the right circumstances) lead you to fresh thoughts and better perspectives. Virgos never stay down for long. Look up at the lights and let them guide you home.

Scorpio

Phew, what a season of growth and pain you’ve had, Scorpios. August heralds in the last days of summer, and for you, this probably couldn’t come soon enough. Water signs are especially in tune with the flux and tides of our modern world. That strain you’re feeling is completely normal, and this month will finally bring a respite from the wall of waves that has been pounding at your door.

Your ruler, Venus, makes her way into Cancer on August 7. This is a great time to sort out affairs in love and material possessions. Decluttering can be great for your home environment and mind. Don’t forget; you can also bag up relationships that aren’t working for you anymore and put them in the toss pile.

The new moon is in Leo on August 18. Harness the roaring, lion-inspired energy this motion brings and start over fresh with the important people in your life. You probably, rightfully, had to keep the focus on yourself the last few months. Be good to the people who have been with you every step of the way.

July strain: When you speak this month, give it substance. Reserve your energy, and don’t waste time on people who won’t ever hear you, anyways. Roll up some Peanut Butter Breath for a hit of social, happy vibes. This strain is a hybrid with a nutty profile, and users report it’s surprisingly uplifting and euphoric. Spark a joint and take out the trash. You don’t have time for nonsense this month, Scorpions.

Sagittarius

Archers, you are the eternal learners of the Zodiac, and the last few months have really given you a lot to digest and consider. August will offer the opportunity for a reset on your personal goals and aspirations. Your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde the entire month. You may feel a little more sensitive and withdrawn than usual. That’s okay. Growth doesn’t need to happen on a public stage. You are working towards a better self with each step you take.

The new moon is in Leo this month on August 18. Leo is one of the strongest signs in the Zodiac. Lean on this fierce energy when you need it most and try not to internalize the nonsense around you. You’ll make it through August refreshed and with a stronger sense of self.

July strain: Sing your song this month, Sagittarius, and know that those who need to hear it, will. If there’s no audience that’s okay too. You’ve talent and drive in spades. Stay the course and pack a bowl of Berry White. This Indica offers a citrus and pine-heavy profile with calming effects that will sink you into a more chill state. Users report great pain relief without the paranoia from this bud.

Capricorn

If you’re stunned that another season is about to come and go, you wouldn’t be alone, Sea-Goats. Summer has offered some of the most challenging months of your existence, and if you’ve been hoping for a reprieve, the good news is that August can give you some much-needed rest and relaxation — if you know where to look for it.

Your ruler, Saturn, is in retrograde this month, which could threaten to tear down your resolve and the boundaries you’ve worked hard at building. But don’t let the pull of the planets get you down.

The full moon is in Aquarius on August 3. Set your intentions early in the month and let that assertive, Aquarius energy drive you forward through the remainders of this season. The new moon is in Leo on August 18. This is the cherry on top of a challenging yet rewarding summer. Bask in the beautiful, lightless sky. Let your internal compass guide you into Fall.

July strain: What says summer is over quite like a pie? That’s right, nothing. The sweet things aren’t always easy to find, but when you do, you know how to cherish them, Sea-Goats. Spark some Cherry Pie to celebrate new seasons and skies. This hybrid offers herbal, peppery aromas, and stress-melting effects. Users remark that this is an impressive strain that can pack a punch. Relax, Caps. It’s all falling into place.

Aquarius

Water-Bearers, you are the bleeding hearts of the Zodiac, and this has been an especially heavy period to navigate for sensitive people. Have you been easy on yourself? If not, August is the time to try. You’ve been pulled in every direction lately, but the road ahead is starting to clear.

Your ruler, Uranus, is in direct motion until August 15. Use the first half of the month to get your affairs in order. Uranus is known as the “awakener” of the planets. The second half of the month could bring some more surprises, but nothing that you shouldn’t be able to handle if you practice self-compassion. The full moon is in your sign on August 3. Draw from the boldness of this celestial action to tell those around you what you need. Lean on your people because you’ve always been a shoulder to lean on.

July strain: If it smells like trouble this month, steer clear sweet Water-Bearers. Smoke some Blue Cheese instead of engaging in the drama. This indica has a herbal aroma with a sweet, soft taste. Users say the effects are heavy and great for relieving the stressors of life. Pull up a couch and a good book or magazine and tune out the noise until Fall rolls around. Don’t get down on yourself. You are doing the most and then some.

Pisces

Pisces, you are the lovers of the Zodiac. You fall in and out of love and then back in again whenever you can. All of this chasing and being chased can get exhausting. Sit around out this month, Pisces. Your priorities are calling, and you’ve been neglecting some goals you set out to complete by the end of the year. Focus on yourself this month and let your love life take care of itself for a bit.

Neptune, your ruler, is in retrograde this month. You might feel a lack of creativity, which can be especially painful for those in creative roles. Don’t take this to heart. Instead, dive deep into your analytic side to see how you can leverage some that knowledge to make better decisions around your art. Are you putting in as much effort as you can?

The full moon is in Aquarius on August 3. So, expect the month to start out with some strange energy in your friend group. Be a spectator in this drama, not a participant. It will work itself out, and you’ll keep your hands clean. Mercury enters Virgo on August 19. This will be a period of max efficiency for you. Work on the tedious stuff you’ve been putting off. You’ll start Fall in a much better position if you do.

July strain: Things have been absolutely bananas lately, so why not embrace it by packing a bowl of Banana Punch. This hybrid packs strong aromas of citrus pine and leaves users feeling pleasantly hazy. Fans of this strain report it packs a punch and offers a total body buzz that lasts a long time. Ride out this last, wild part of the season stoned and unbothered. Come autumn, you’ll be grateful you didn’t buy into every worry.

Aries

Rams, you have had quite an exciting summer! August is looking bright for you, too. Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion the entire month. It’s a great time to rebalance your priorities and take time to recommit to your goals for the year.

Venus, the planet of love, has finally left unpredictable Gemini and moved into the more steadfast Cancer. Your love life shouldn’t take priority over your personal aspirations this month. Throw yourself into what makes your soul shine. Watch as that energy takes hold of everything else in your life.

July strain: It’s true that sometimes dreams are just dreams. However, this isn’t the month to go and discount any particularly strong, influential dreams. Be prepared to embrace the unusual and out-of-the-box ideas. See where they take you and pack a bowl of Blue Dream for the road there.

Users report this hybrid strain is great for the beginner and experienced smoker alike. It’s sweet profile compliments the feelings of euphoria this powerful strain offers. Dream big, Rams!

Taurus

Bull Babes, you are more than ready for the seasons to change. It’s time to gain some fresh perspective on so many aspects of your life. Huge personal growth is right around the corner.

Venus, your ruler, has been hanging out in Gemini for the last four months, and you probably felt that chaotic energy in your love life. Fortunately, she’s spinning her way right into Cancer on August 7. Sensitive, nurturing Cancer is known to mend frayed bonds. If you’ve been holding on to unfair grudges (admitting it is the first step), consider cleansing yourself of that negative energy.

Flourish is the word of the month for you, Taurus. The new moon on August 18 is in Leo for some Lioness vibes. If you’re looking for a date on the calendar to start fresh, this would be the perfect time. Align your moral values with your words and watch as your social circle flourishes, your love life is re-energized, and your personal growth becomes unstoppable.

July strain: Summer should be sweet, Taurus. Sure, there have been a lot of hard, unpredictable bumps in the road, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stop to enjoy the little things in life. Roll up some Sherbert and watch the summer night sky. This ndica-leaning, hybrid strain is known for its sweet, peppery profile. Users report that smoking a bowl of this pot is like taking an escalator directly to heaven. Smoke up, look ahead, and always be yourself, Bulls.

Gemini

Things have been more than a little …mercurial lately, right Twins? Sure, you’re the Zodiac sign known for going with the flow, but that doesn’t mean you don’t feel the pull of the tide. Fortunately, your ruler, Mercury is in direct motion this month. What a relief, right? Best yet, Mercury enters Leo on August 5. This should bring a strong kickoff to the month. Schedule your virtual meetings and important conversations towards the first part of the month to cash in on some of the lioness energy this period will be giving off.

Virgo season begins on August 22. As air signs, Twins prefer to keep a high orbit over the serious stuff, but the serious stuff won’t be avoidable as we enter into Virgo’s gravitational pull (Earth signs have that effect on us all). Don’t let your guard down at the end of the month, Geminis. People in your inner circle might be putting out bigger feelings than you can handle. It’s okay to prioritize your mental bandwidth. Unplug and unwind with a joint in hand. Fall is just around the corner, and so too is some new energy and perspective on the big stuff. Hang in there, Gemini, you’ll blast off again soon enough.

July strain: Your energy is like a bottomless mimosa special: it just keeps giving and giving. But, it’s not always easy being the life of the party. Sometimes you just have to make time for a one-person party on your couch. Pack a bowl of Mimosa to transport yourself to a relaxing Sunday afternoon. This hybrid strain is gaining traction in the cannabis community thanks to its medium buzz and citrus aromas. It’s a great afternoon treat, but don’t underestimate it. This is for serious relaxation. You’ve earned it, Twins.

Cancer

Crabs, your summer has been, in a word, frenetic. When you’re ruled by the moon, it’s fair to say you’re also ruled by the tides of life, and you feel them more deeply than most. Don’t get too caught up in your feelings this month (easier said than done) because some of these feelings are unbelievably temporary. Buying too much into what your thoughts are telling you this month would be a mistake.

There’s a full moon in analytical Aquarius on August 3. The beginning of the month will challenge you to think critically about your choices over the summer. Have you accomplished the things you set out to do? Did life throw a big wrench in everything? How did you pivot? This is a great time to Journal.

The new moon is in brave Leo on August 18. Strengthen your resolve and prepare for the new season to arrive. Things are looking up, Crabs.

July strain: Look at this month through a spectator’s eyes, Cancers. If you had the summer to do all over again, what would you do differently? Sure, you can’t go back, but you can look forward with wisdom and self-compassion. Roll up some Sundae Driver and see the world from a fresh angle. This strain is a creamy, calming hybrid made for afternoons relaxing in the sun. Don’t be too hard on yourself, Crabs. Everyone is trying; everyone is failing. The sweetest parts of life are still out there, waiting for you!

