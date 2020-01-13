The 5 most flavorful CBD strains

When we make strain suggestions, they’re usually THC-based. That’s because CBD strains have been few and far between due to market demands. But as the CBD industry continues to grow in popularity, so does the availability of CBD in flower and concentrate form.

Flavor is the most important part of cannabis consumption. If you don’t like the taste, the feel won’t even matter. Many CBD strains have similar tastes, but a few differ from the norm. Check out these five CBD strains that can send you directly to Flavortown, USA.

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami is a familiar and delicious CBD cannabis strain. As you can see in the flower above, Sour Tsu is CBD-dominant, containing big amounts of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. Flavor-wise, Sour Tsunami follows its parents, Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel, with a diesel smell and sweet undertones.

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine is a newer CBD strain from High Grade Hemp Seed Co. It crosses Charlotte’s Cherries, which derives from the famous CBD strain Charlotte’s Web, with another well-known CBD strain, The Wife. Flavor-wise, this strain differs from many of the earthy-tasting CBD strains, like Harlequin, by kicking forward sweet cherry notes with black pepper spice flavors on the back end.

Aliens on Moonshine

Aliens on Moonshine is probably the most flavorful strain on this whole list. I absolutely love it. It has a specific tropical flavor that reminds you of the way Tropicana Cookies tastes. The two strains have no genetics in common, but the taste is very similar. So if you want that sweet, tropical, delicious taste from a CBD-dom cultivar, then AoM is the one for you. Pro tip: Try it as a concentrate.

Lemon Garlic OG

Lemon Garlic OG is a phenotype of True OG, which itself is a phenotype of OG Kush. So the OG force is very strong within this one. Usually, OG genetics come forward with a mix of musky cheese, sour citrus, as well as diesel and earthy flavors, but this particular OG strain has spicy notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Lemon Garlic OG is a balanced strain, so there’s some THC in there that will get you a little high, but overall this mellow strain is a lemony treat for all CBD lovers.

Lifter

Lifter is a new CBD strain in the game. While not as famous as the strains mentioned above, its flavor is certainly worth your consideration. Lifter is a mycene-dominant hemp cultivar bred by Oregon CBD. It crosses Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud to give us a flower that tastes like funky cheese with a hint of fuel, reminiscent of the OG strains mentioned above. However, this flower comes from hemp, so unlike OG cannabis, this flavor journey doesn’t end with a high.